Internal Ferrari split on when to give Lewis Hamilton a key upgrade

Ferrari are reportedly split internally on when to introduce their key floor upgrade.

Ferrari have endured a disappointing start to the 2025 F1 season, failing to register a top three finish in a grand prix yet.

In a bid to save their season, Ferrari have a new floor upgrade ready to be run for the first time.

The new floor will bring better balance and stability at the rear.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have hinted at ongoing rear-end issues throughout the early part of the season.

It’s also widely believed that Ferrari are unable to run their car at an optimum ride height, which costs them crucial downforce and lap time.

However, it’s unclear when Ferrari will introduce their new floor upgrade.

Ferrari’s floor dilemma for Bahrain

While the new floor seems to be ready, Ferrari are facing a dilemma over when it should be introduced.

According to Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ferrari are considering delaying it until Miami.

Some senior Ferrari figures, such as Frederic Vasseur and Loic Serra, think that improving the car's current specification and balance is more important for Bahrain than adding a new upgrade.

Given that pre-season testing took place in Bahrain, running a new upgrade would obscure the team’s progress since the end of February.

As a result, Ferrari are split over when to run their new floor.

Ferrari are planning a more significant upgrade for Miami at the start of May.

However, with the new floor ready to use, there could be temptation to run it as soon as possible in a bid to save their season.

Ferrari came away from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix disappointed.

Leclerc and Hamilton could only finish eighth and 10th after poor decisions from the pit wall in changeable conditions.

They were disqualified from the race results in China after two different technical infringements.

Leclerc enjoyed a solid race at Suzuka, finishing fourth, but he was well behind the leading trio.