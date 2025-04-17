Ferrari to expand beyond F1 and endurance racing, enter sailing

Ferrari will expand beyond Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship and enter the world of professional sailing.

On the sidelines of a call with shareholders in Amsterdam, the company’s Chairman John Elkann confirmed that it will have its own team in sailing.

Ferrari aims to enhance its technical know-how with this new venture, with all learnings set to be passed on to its racing and automotive divisions.

Elkann said the decision to compete in professional sailing competitions was inspired by founder Enzo Ferrari’s pursuit of new challenges.

“Enzo Ferrari was always looking for the next challenge, just like we are today,” said Elkann.

“We are preparing to enter the world of sailing: the pursuit of peak performance at sea will open up new opportunities for innovation in technology, performance and sustainability.

“We are confident the expertise we gain will inspire our future racing and sports cars.”

Ferrari first revealed plans to enter sailing in January 2024.

Its Formula 1 rivals Mercedes and Red Bull are already present in this arena, with brands both competing in the America’s Cup under their respective applied science projects.

Ferrari’s new sailing operation will be run by expert navigator Giovanni Soldini, who will serve as the team principal.

“We are about to embark on an exciting journey that will expand our racing soul,” said Elkann.

“With this new competitive challenge, driven by our innovative capabilities and commitment to sustainability, we will push beyond current boundaries.

“We are happy to be able to count on Giovanni, who is extraordinary for his experience, determination, and team spirit.”

During the same shareholder meeting, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna underlined the company’s goal to win in F1 and endurance racing.

Ferrari scored back-to-back victories at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2023-24, but hasn’t won an overall title in F1 since 2008.

"We aim to compete at the highest levels in both Formula 1 and Endurance championships, with a strengthened team and a clear objective: to win,” Vigna said.

"In Formula 1, the team is more focused than ever on the fight for the podium and the win, strengthened by the progress made and fueled by tireless motivation.”