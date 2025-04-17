Ferrari to expand beyond F1 and endurance racing, enter sailing

New venture for Ferrari.

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
© XPB Images

Ferrari will expand beyond Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship and enter the world of professional sailing.

On the sidelines of a call with shareholders in Amsterdam, the company’s Chairman John Elkann confirmed that it will have its own team in sailing.

Ferrari aims to enhance its technical know-how with this new venture, with all learnings set to be passed on to its racing and automotive divisions.

Elkann said the decision to compete in professional sailing competitions was inspired by founder Enzo Ferrari’s pursuit of new challenges.

“Enzo Ferrari was always looking for the next challenge, just like we are today,” said Elkann.

“We are preparing to enter the world of sailing: the pursuit of peak performance at sea will open up new opportunities for innovation in technology, performance and sustainability.

“We are confident the expertise we gain will inspire our future racing and sports cars.”

Ferrari first revealed plans to enter sailing in January 2024.

Its Formula 1 rivals Mercedes and Red Bull are already present in this arena, with brands both competing in the America’s Cup under their respective applied science projects.

Ferrari’s new sailing operation will be run by expert navigator Giovanni Soldini, who will serve as the team principal.

“We are about to embark on an exciting journey that will expand our racing soul,” said Elkann.

“With this new competitive challenge, driven by our innovative capabilities and commitment to sustainability, we will push beyond current boundaries.

“We are happy to be able to count on Giovanni, who is extraordinary for his experience, determination, and team spirit.”

During the same shareholder meeting, Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna underlined the company’s goal to win in F1 and endurance racing.

Ferrari scored back-to-back victories at the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2023-24, but hasn’t won an overall title in F1 since 2008.

"We aim to compete at the highest levels in both Formula 1 and Endurance championships, with a strengthened team and a clear objective: to win,” Vigna said.

"In Formula 1, the team is more focused than ever on the fight for the podium and the win, strengthened by the progress made and fueled by tireless motivation.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Delaying 2026 rules would have been a “serious mistake”, says F1 boss
Stefano Domenicali
F1 News
22m ago
‘This guy wants to kill me’ - Unheard Alex Albon radio rant at F1 rival
Alex Albon
F1 News
40m ago
Date revealed for earliest exit clause activation in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 contract
Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko
F1 News
46m ago
F1 legend makes bold “beginning of the end” claim for Max Verstappen at Red Bull
Max Verstappen
F1 News
54m ago
Red Bull admit wind tunnel ‘shortcomings’ to blame for F1 woes
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales’ Qatar MotoGP podium hailed as “real” by KTM boss
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega “has nothing to worry about” after Dutch WorldSBK DNFs - Avaro Bautista
Nicolo Bulega, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Alstralian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Star rookie showing in Qatar MotoGP hindered by “bad luck”
Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
BSB News
2h ago
“More new items to try” for Glenn Irwin at Donington BSB test
Glenn Irwin, 2025 BSB Navarra Test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.
Le Mans News
2h ago
Genesis fires up WEC LMDh engine for the first time
Genesis engine