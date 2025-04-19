2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris heads dominant McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.489s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.513s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.116s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.334s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.372s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.389s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.570s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.625s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m28.670s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m28.679s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.769s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m28.780s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.861s
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.888s
|15
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.898s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.989s
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.220s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m29.336s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m29.410s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.506s
Norris edged out McLaren teammate Piastri to set the fastest time in final practice in Jeddah.
McLaren set an ominous pace with both drivers enjoying a dominant margin to the rest of the field, with George Russell over six-tenths adrift in third for Mercedes.
Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were an encouraging sixth and seventh.
FP1 pacesetter Pierre Gasly was eighth-quickest for Alpine.
Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top-10 for Red Bull and Mercedes.
Lewis Hamilton endured another difficult session as he ended up 12th, 1.2s off the pace.
The seven-time world champion was over four-tenths slower than teammate Leclerc, who has held the upper hand all weekend so far.