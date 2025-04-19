2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Lando Norris heads dominant McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m27.489s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.513s 3 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.116s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.334s 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.372s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.389s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.570s 8 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.625s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m28.670s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m28.679s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.769s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m28.780s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.861s 14 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.888s 15 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.898s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.989s 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.220s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m29.336s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m29.410s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.506s

Norris edged out McLaren teammate Piastri to set the fastest time in final practice in Jeddah.

McLaren set an ominous pace with both drivers enjoying a dominant margin to the rest of the field, with George Russell over six-tenths adrift in third for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were an encouraging sixth and seventh.

FP1 pacesetter Pierre Gasly was eighth-quickest for Alpine.

Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top-10 for Red Bull and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton endured another difficult session as he ended up 12th, 1.2s off the pace.

The seven-time world champion was over four-tenths slower than teammate Leclerc, who has held the upper hand all weekend so far.