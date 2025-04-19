2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Lando Norris heads dominant McLaren 1-2 in final practice at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.489s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.513s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.116s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.334s
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.372s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.389s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.570s
8Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.625s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m28.670s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m28.679s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.769s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m28.780s
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.861s
14Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.888s
15Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.898s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.989s
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.220s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m29.336s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m29.410s
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.506s

Norris edged out McLaren teammate Piastri to set the fastest time in final practice in Jeddah. 

McLaren set an ominous pace with both drivers enjoying a dominant margin to the rest of the field, with George Russell over six-tenths adrift in third for Mercedes. 

Max Verstappen put his Red Bull fourth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

The Williams pair of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were an encouraging sixth and seventh. 

FP1 pacesetter Pierre Gasly was eighth-quickest for Alpine. 

Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top-10 for Red Bull and Mercedes. 

Lewis Hamilton endured another difficult session as he ended up 12th, 1.2s off the pace. 

The seven-time world champion was over four-tenths slower than teammate Leclerc, who has held the upper hand all weekend so far. 

 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

