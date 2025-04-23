One F1 team under fire for ‘checking out’ of 2025 season after tough start

F1 pundit Alex Brundle believes Aston Martin have “checked out” from the 2025 season following a difficult start.

Aston Martin have scored just 10 points in the opening five races of the year, making it their worst start to a campaign since 2022.

While they sit seventh in the F1 constructors’ championship, ahead of Racing Bulls, Alpine and Sauber, it’s not a true reflection of their on-track performance.

Racing Bulls have thrown away numerous points finishes through strategy blunders.

Similarly, Alpine have contended for the top 10 on a number of occasions, but have struggled to maximise their performance.

Star driver Fernando Alonso has yet to score a point in 2025, with all of Aston Martin's points so far coming from Lance Stroll.

Stroll finished sixth in a chaotic season-opening Australian Grand Prix and then added to his points total in China after the two Ferraris were disqualified.

Aston Martin have “massive job” for 2026

2026 will be a big year for Aston Martin as they welcome Honda as their works engine supplier.

Adrian Newey has started work as their managing technical partner but isn’t expected to have a major impact until next year.

Enrico Cardile will also join from Ferrari, bolstering Aston Martin’s design team.

Brundle feels the significant changes for next year mean Aston Martin have already shifted their focus.

“I get the sense that they’ve checked out from the season already. You look at it and you’ve got Adrian Newey standing in Silverstone, penning a 2026 car,” Brundle said via F1 Nation podcast.

“One of the teams that will have an engine change into next year as well, so they move to a Honda engine. It’s a massive job.

“Making a new gearbox, and I don’t know. You just look at where they are in the championship, they’ve been some points for Lance. I don’t know, maybe that’s unfair to say and maybe they’ll bring some upgrades and come back to it, but it’s not looking great.”