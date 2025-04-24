Revealed: Jack Doohan’s €10 million sponsor key to F1 future at Alpine

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has revealed that Jack Doohan’s future at Alpine looks secure due to a €10 million sponsor he brings to the team.

Even before his F1 debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Doohan’s future was uncertain.

His future was further put into the spotlight after Franco Colapinto was unveiled as their new test and reserve driver.

It was initially thought that Doohan would only have the opening five races before his seat was given to Colapinto.

Colapinto starred during his short stint with Williams at the end of last year, bringing significant financial backing.

The Argentine has also received the backing of Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore, renowned for his brutal mid-season driver swaps.

However, it’s been widely reported that Doohan has been given a “grace period” until the summer.

Despite Briatore appearing to favour Colapinto, Doohan does have supporters within the team.

Team principal Oliver Oakes has publicly backed Doohan and insisted he will be given time to perform.

Doohan “not good enough” for F1

Doohan has had an incident-filled start to his F1 career, suffering two heavy crashes in the opening five races.

He was out-classed by teammate Pierre Gasly, but had proven to be a close match before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Speaking on Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher detailed a key sponsorship deal that Doohan has brought to Alpine which could be a significant factor in him staying with the team.

“I don’t want to say it quite as harshly as Dr. Marko said that he’s a Class C driver,” Schumacher said.

“He is not a Class C driver, certainly, he’s a good driver, but, in my opinion, not good enough for Formula 1.

“It is still a bit early of course, and he has a very experienced teammate in Gasly, who is also settled into the team and is receiving support.

“That’s why it’s maybe a bit harsh and unfair, but I would say that in relation to the other rookies, you can see that he’s someone who might not necessarily be competing for the world championship at some point, so to speak.

“And if the money doesn’t come in from Colapinto, then I don’t think he will be exchanged for the time being, because I hear Doohan also has a sponsor worth €10m [£8.56m] in the bag, and that has to be paid out somehow.

“I can imagine that he will survive somehow, but Flavio is always good for a surprise.”