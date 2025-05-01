Wonderful personal news for Max Verstappen - but he skips media day in Miami

Max Verstappen set for huge milestone in his personal life

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is missing for Thursday’s media day at the F1 Miami Grand Prix - but he has a fantastic reason for skipping it.

Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, are set to welcome their first baby together.

The Formula 1 champion will become a father for the first time.

Red Bull confirmed: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

Verstappen's partner is the daughter of ex-F1 champion Nelson Piquet.

Kelly Piquet
Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen set to become a father

Verstappen is expecting to become a father as the Miami Grand Prix nears.

The sixth round of the 2025 F1 season is this weekend.

On track, Verstappen's focus will be surrounding the competitiveness of his Red Bull compared to the McLarens.

He fought to pole position last time out at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, then finished second behind Oscar Piastri.

It was, nevertheless, proof that Verstappen could hang with the faster cars.

But he knows the fight will be on, if he is to cling onto his F1 drivers' title.

Miami is returning to the scene of Lando Norris' grand prix win a year ago.

Verstappen's huge personal news now adds an extra layer of narrative to the sporting action this weekend.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Sebastian Vettel reacts to Red Bull return talk: “There’s only one Helmut”
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
12m ago
Enea Bastianini: “When you are uncomfortable, you can’t push”
Enea Bastianini
RR News
35m ago
Davey Todd reveals ‘your life will change’ advice from John McGuinness after Senior TT win
Davey Todd, TAS Racing, Isle of Man TT 2025
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia explain key testing goal after "bad race" for Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
NASCAR News
1h ago
Chase Elliott reflects on year-long victory drought in NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista provides update on retirement plan amid Ducati temptation
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
1h ago
“Consider all the teams I could change to” drama in WorldSBK rider market
Andrea Locatelli
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Working together” claim as Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia regroup
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Ayrton Senna’s F1 helmet auctioned with a mind-blowing price-tag
Ayrton Senna, McLaren
F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 race contracts: How long will each circuit remain on the calendar?
Race start