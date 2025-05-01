Wonderful personal news for Max Verstappen - but he skips media day in Miami

Max Verstappen is missing for Thursday’s media day at the F1 Miami Grand Prix - but he has a fantastic reason for skipping it.

Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, are set to welcome their first baby together.

The Formula 1 champion will become a father for the first time.

Red Bull confirmed: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

Verstappen's partner is the daughter of ex-F1 champion Nelson Piquet.

Max Verstappen set to become a father

Verstappen is expecting to become a father as the Miami Grand Prix nears.

The sixth round of the 2025 F1 season is this weekend.

On track, Verstappen's focus will be surrounding the competitiveness of his Red Bull compared to the McLarens.

He fought to pole position last time out at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, then finished second behind Oscar Piastri.

It was, nevertheless, proof that Verstappen could hang with the faster cars.

But he knows the fight will be on, if he is to cling onto his F1 drivers' title.

Miami is returning to the scene of Lando Norris' grand prix win a year ago.

Verstappen's huge personal news now adds an extra layer of narrative to the sporting action this weekend.