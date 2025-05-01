Ayrton Senna’s F1 helmet auctioned with a mind-blowing price-tag

Record sum for a helmet sale shows the enduring legacy of Ayrton Senna.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren
Ayrton Senna, McLaren
© XPB Images

A helmet worn by Ayrton Senna for much of the 1992 Formula 1 season has fetched nearly a million dollars at an auction.

An undisclosed buyer purchased the lid for a record-breaking sum of £720,000 (approximately $960,000) in an auction held by RM Sotheby's in April.

The sale price of the helmet comfortably surprasses the sum realised from the sale of Charles Leclerc’s 2023 Monaco GP helmet in a charity auction last year. The Ferrari driver’s helmet was sold for £262,700, with all proceeds going towards flood victims in Italy.

Senna’s helmet, designed by Japanese manufacturer Shoei, is special to collectors for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it’s painted in the familiar yellow, blue and green colours that replicate the Brazilian flag and is instantly recognisable by any F1 fan.

Secondy, the 1992 season in which Senna wore this helmet is often remembered for a heroic act from the then-McLaren driver.

When Erik Comas crashed heavily at Blanchimont in practice at Spa-Francorchamps, Senna stopped on track to assist the unconscious Frenchman.

Senna cleverly cut off the engine on the Ligier, having spotted that Comas’ feet were still pressed against the throttle. This greatly reduced the risk of fire, with Comas crediting the move for saving his life.

He also supported Comas’ head until the medical crew arrived on the scene.

The news of the helmet’s auction arrives on the 31st anniversary of Senna’ death. The three-time F1 champion was killed in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994 while driving for Williams.

His death led to increased safety standards in F1 and no driver lost their life as a result of injuries sustained in a grand prix until Jules Bianchi’s unfortunate accident at the Japanese Grand Prix two decades later in 2014.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Sebastian Vettel reacts to Red Bull return talk: “There’s only one Helmut”
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
12m ago
Enea Bastianini: “When you are uncomfortable, you can’t push”
Enea Bastianini
RR News
35m ago
Davey Todd reveals ‘your life will change’ advice from John McGuinness after Senior TT win
Davey Todd, TAS Racing, Isle of Man TT 2025
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia explain key testing goal after "bad race" for Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
NASCAR News
1h ago
Chase Elliott reflects on year-long victory drought in NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista provides update on retirement plan amid Ducati temptation
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
1h ago
“Consider all the teams I could change to” drama in WorldSBK rider market
Andrea Locatelli
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Working together” claim as Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia regroup
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Ayrton Senna’s F1 helmet auctioned with a mind-blowing price-tag
Ayrton Senna, McLaren
F1 Feature
1h ago
F1 race contracts: How long will each circuit remain on the calendar?
Race start