Ayrton Senna’s F1 helmet auctioned with a mind-blowing price-tag

A helmet worn by Ayrton Senna for much of the 1992 Formula 1 season has fetched nearly a million dollars at an auction.

An undisclosed buyer purchased the lid for a record-breaking sum of £720,000 (approximately $960,000) in an auction held by RM Sotheby's in April.

The sale price of the helmet comfortably surprasses the sum realised from the sale of Charles Leclerc’s 2023 Monaco GP helmet in a charity auction last year. The Ferrari driver’s helmet was sold for £262,700, with all proceeds going towards flood victims in Italy.

Senna’s helmet, designed by Japanese manufacturer Shoei, is special to collectors for a number of reasons.

Firstly, it’s painted in the familiar yellow, blue and green colours that replicate the Brazilian flag and is instantly recognisable by any F1 fan.

Secondy, the 1992 season in which Senna wore this helmet is often remembered for a heroic act from the then-McLaren driver.

When Erik Comas crashed heavily at Blanchimont in practice at Spa-Francorchamps, Senna stopped on track to assist the unconscious Frenchman.

Senna cleverly cut off the engine on the Ligier, having spotted that Comas’ feet were still pressed against the throttle. This greatly reduced the risk of fire, with Comas crediting the move for saving his life.

He also supported Comas’ head until the medical crew arrived on the scene.

The news of the helmet’s auction arrives on the 31st anniversary of Senna’ death. The three-time F1 champion was killed in a crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994 while driving for Williams.

His death led to increased safety standards in F1 and no driver lost their life as a result of injuries sustained in a grand prix until Jules Bianchi’s unfortunate accident at the Japanese Grand Prix two decades later in 2014.