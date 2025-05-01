Sebastian Vettel reacts to Red Bull return talk: “There’s only one Helmut”

Sebastian Vettel refused to get drawn into suggestions that he could return to Red Bull in a managerial role, potentially replacing Helmut Marko.

Last month, Marko labelled Vettel as his “ideal” successor when he eventually steps away from F1.

“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“But it is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age.

“Because those travel efforts are no small thing. Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme.

“He’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. And on the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.”

Marko has played an instrumental role in Red Bull’s success over the years.

The Austrian has spearheaded their junior driver programme and is widely responsible for the likes of Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Max Verstappen coming through their system.

At 82, retirement is inevitable for Marko in the near future.

Vettel reacts to Marko’s suggestion

Since retiring from F1 at the end of 2022, Vettel has only made sporadic appearances in the paddock.

The German has enjoyed spending time with his family while remaining involved in a number of motorsport-related causes.

Speaking on Sky Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Vettel was asked about Marko’s suggestion that he could replace him, paving the way for a potential Red Bull return.

“I think there’s only one Helmut. That’s Helmut’s role,” Vettel said.

“Yes, I think the challenge is quite inspiring overall, and of course, the experiences Helmut and I have in certain respects are similar.

“He also grew up in motorsport, in a totally different era, but essentially, the wheel still turns the same way. It’s still about the same thing as it was, I don’t know how long ago, even though the formula has significantly changed since then.

“One must also start to develop in a new, different direction.”

A return to racing appears to be off the cards, however.

Vettel had been linked with a return to F1 with Mercedes, as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff ultimately decided to give Kimi Antonelli the call-up.

Audi were reportedly interested in Vettel, but they have Nico Hulkenberg as their German driver for 2026.

Vettel revealed that his children have made it clear that they don’t want him to race again.

“I think it has worked out well,” Vettel said on life away from F1. “The family peace still exists! [Laughs] I’m used to it.

“My children told me I’m not allowed to race anymore because they like it so much that I am there. That’s of course wonderful, hearing something like that.”