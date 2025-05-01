Lewis Hamilton named among F1 greats in Martin Brundle’s ‘Mount Rushmore’

Lewis Hamilton features on Martin Brundle’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of F1 legends.

Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver with seven world titles to his name and over 100 race victories.

The 40-year-old is looking to make history with Ferrari in 2025 as the Scuderia look to end their win drought.

Brundle has witnessed all of Hamilton’s success from the commentary box, so it’s no surprise the British driver would feature on his own ‘Mount Rushmore’.

Mount Rushmore is a national memorial in America depicting four of their presidents.

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln all feature on it.

Pundits and fans are often asked which sportsmen or sportswomen would make up their own Mount Rushmore.

Brundle picks his four F1 legends

Brundle appeared in a YouTube video with Lucas Stewart, the grandson of F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

During the video, Brundle was asked a number of quickfire questions.

One of those was to name his F1 Mount Rushmore.

“[Ayrton] Senna, [Michael] Schumacher, [Jim] Clark, [Lewis] Hamilton,” Brundle said. “Not necessarily in that order, and I haven’t mentioned your grandad, but that’s my top four.”

Ayrton Senna is widely regarded as the most talented F1 driver to grace the sport.

The Brazilian’s god-like talent earned him three world titles.

Senna’s success was halted by his tragic crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, 31 years ago.

Michael Schumacher has seven titles to his name - level with Hamilton.

Like Hamilton, Schumacher tasted title success with two teams - Benetton and Ferrari.

Schumacher’s last title came in 2004, in a dominant season with Ferrari.

Jim Clark is a two-time F1 world champion.

Clark boasts an incredible win rate, winning 25 races in just 72 race starts.