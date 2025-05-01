Lewis Hamilton named among F1 greats in Martin Brundle’s ‘Mount Rushmore’

Martin Brundle names the four F1 drivers which make up his Mount Rushmore

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton features on Martin Brundle’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of F1 legends.

Hamilton is F1’s most successful driver with seven world titles to his name and over 100 race victories.

The 40-year-old is looking to make history with Ferrari in 2025 as the Scuderia look to end their win drought.

Brundle has witnessed all of Hamilton’s success from the commentary box, so it’s no surprise the British driver would feature on his own ‘Mount Rushmore’.

Mount Rushmore is a national memorial in America depicting four of their presidents.

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln all feature on it.

Pundits and fans are often asked which sportsmen or sportswomen would make up their own Mount Rushmore.

Brundle picks his four F1 legends

Brundle appeared in a YouTube video with Lucas Stewart, the grandson of F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart.

During the video, Brundle was asked a number of quickfire questions.

One of those was to name his F1 Mount Rushmore.

“[Ayrton] Senna, [Michael] Schumacher, [Jim] Clark, [Lewis] Hamilton,” Brundle said. “Not necessarily in that order, and I haven’t mentioned your grandad, but that’s my top four.”

Ayrton Senna is widely regarded as the most talented F1 driver to grace the sport.

The Brazilian’s god-like talent earned him three world titles.

Senna’s success was halted by his tragic crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, 31 years ago.

Michael Schumacher has seven titles to his name - level with Hamilton.

Like Hamilton, Schumacher tasted title success with two teams - Benetton and Ferrari.

Schumacher’s last title came in 2004, in a dominant season with Ferrari.

Jim Clark is a two-time F1 world champion.

Clark boasts an incredible win rate, winning 25 races in just 72 race starts.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
Sergio Perez "the frontrunner" for one F1 team amid rival interest
Sergio Perez
F1 News
38m ago
Carlos Sainz explains why Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles were always inevitable
Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton named among F1 greats in Martin Brundle’s ‘Mount Rushmore’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Sebastian Vettel reacts to Red Bull return talk: “There’s only one Helmut”
Sebastian Vettel
MotoGP News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini: “When you are uncomfortable, you can’t push”
Enea Bastianini

More News

RR News
3h ago
Davey Todd reveals ‘your life will change’ advice from John McGuinness after Senior TT win
Davey Todd, TAS Racing, Isle of Man TT 2025
MotoGP News
3h ago
Aprilia explain key testing goal after "bad race" for Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
NASCAR News
3h ago
Chase Elliott reflects on year-long victory drought in NASCAR
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista provides update on retirement plan amid Ducati temptation
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
4h ago
“Consider all the teams I could change to” drama in WorldSBK rider market
Andrea Locatelli