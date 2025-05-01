Why Lando Norris is unfazed by Oscar Piastri’s momentum in F1 title race

Lando Norris isn’t concerned by Oscar Piastri’s recent momentum in the 2025 F1 title race.

Since Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Piastri has been victorious in three of the last four races.

Piastri’s run of results has moved him to the top of the F1 drivers’ championship for the first time in his career.

The Australian is 10 points ahead of Norris heading into Miami this weekend.

For Norris, it’s been a difficult run of races, littered with mistakes.

Norris qualified sixth in Bahrain after an error-strewn Q3 lap.

While he recovered to finish third in the race, Norris struggled in wheel-to-wheel combat against Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

In Saudi Arabia, Norris crashed out in Q3, which left him 10th on the grid.

Despite Piastri’s impressive run of form, Norris is far from concerned.

“No, not worried at all. He’s doing a good job. He deserves it,” Norris said in Thursday’s press conference in Miami.

“Nothing more than that. I don’t believe so much in the momentum stuff. It’s my opinion. I do what I can. I have clearly made some mistakes. I know where the level I need to be. I believe I can be at the level soon enough.

“No, no worries. Don’t need to be too worried. It’s round six of 24. I am not going to say that forever. I know I need to get a move on. I need to get into gear a little bit. I am doing the best I can at the minute and trying to improve.

“The speed is there. The pace is there. The race pace is definitely there. It’s just one thing that I need to tidy up. It’s a difficult thing but I am confident I will get it.”

Norris hopes to implement what he’s learned

Norris’ main weakness in recent races has been his qualifying performances.

Norris excelled in qualifying last year as Piastri was only able to out-qualify him on four occasions.

Norris is hopeful he can put what he’s learned “into practice” this weekend.

“I'm working on my things,” Norris added. “I'm working on what to improve and trying to figure out all the things behind the scenes on what I need to do better on. It's certainly not because of a lack of speed or lack of ability to do so.

“I've often led the way in Q1 and Q2, but always when I've got to Q3 then it's not going to plan. So yeah, I think there's stuff on the driving side and other things from the car side where just things haven't clicked.

“But I'm working on it and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice.”