"Take Max Verstappen seriously" when he threatens to quit F1, ex-driver claims

Former Formula 1 driver and DTM race winner Timo Glock believes it would be wrong to dismiss Max Verstappen’s exit threats as bluffing.

Verstappen has become increasingly disillusioned with the way F1 is run, with restrictions over expressing himself in public a particular source of frustration for him.

The matter reached its head in Singapore last year when the four-time world champion was punished by the FIA for swearing in a press conference, prompting him to say that these “silly” rules would “definitely decide my future” in F1.

With Verstappen’s wife giving birth to their first child this week, speculation about his long-term involvement in F1 has ramped up further.

The Dutchman has already said that he has no intention of continuing in F1 well into his 30s, stressing there are other areas of his life he’d like to focus on.

Glock, who actively follows F1 as a pundit for Sky Germany, said there is a real risk of Verstappen following through with his threat and calling it quits if he isn’t happy with the FIA’s governance.

Could Max Verstappen quit F1?

"It could happen if he says it's all too stupid and regulated for him,” he told Sky TV.

“Maybe he'll come back at some point, but you have to take Verstappen seriously when he says he'd retire if he were repeatedly subjected to excessive punishment."

The swearing saga has shone the spotlight on FIA’s president Mohammed Bin Sulayem, whose methods of running F1 have been criticised by several quarters.

Asked for his thoughts on the Emirati, Glock said: "I have rarely seen a president who has caused so much controversy.

“It's not good for the sport. In the end, you want to see emotions, including the fans. He's not doing himself any favours in his position."

Verstappen won the last four F1 titles in a row but has already dismissed himself from this year’s championship battle.

After the opening five rounds of the season, he sits third in the drivers’ championship, 12 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

While Verstappen’s individual performances have been exceptional so far, he has not always been able to mask the inherent weaknesses of the RB21.

This has led to separate rumours about the 27-year-old potentially breaking his Red Bull contract and moving elsewhere on the grid as early as 2026.

Glock believes the upgrades Red Bull will bring to the coming races in Europe could decide Verstappen’s future with the energy drinks giant.

"It hasn't been an easy start to the season,” he said. “There are phases where the car works quite well, especially in Suzuka.

“The potential is there, but fundamentally, there are a lot of problems. The car seems to work in a lot of fast corners, but in Australia and Bahrain, the opposite was the case.

“We have to analyse it and hope for an update, after which Verstappen's future will become clear."