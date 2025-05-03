George Russell confident “it will click” for Lewis Hamilton “at one point”

Lewis Hamilton receives support from his former teammate George Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
© XPB Images

George Russell is confident things will start to “click” for Lewis Hamilton at some point, but admitted it’s “not nice” to see his former teammate struggling at Ferrari.

Hamilton’s underwhelming start to life at Ferrari has been a major talking point in the 2025 Formula 1 season, with the seven-time world champion failing to meet the lofty expectations placed on him.

While his victory in the sprint race in China was a major highlight, he has managed just one finish inside the top five in the five grands prix so far.

Mercedes driver Russell said Hamilton is “not enjoying” racing for Ferrari at the moment due to his competitive struggles, but feels he has what it takes to turn things around.

"He's a champion, he's a winner, and he's in a position where he can't achieve that," Russell was quoted by the BBC. "And it's not easy to accept. If he was beaming with a big smile, you'd be questioning why he's beaming with a big smile.

"I've got a lot of respect for him and I like him personally. It's not nice to see somebody who's not enjoying it.

"But why should he be enjoying it? Because for him it's not about the money, it's about the results. And it's not clicking for him at the moment, but I'm sure it will click at one point."

Russell said Hamilton’s slow adaptation to the Ferrari shows how tough it is to succeed in F1.

"Sometimes you can just jump in and it clicks, and it's straightforward," Russell said. "Other times, it doesn't click.

"The second seat at Red Bull [alongside Max Verstappen], why has that never worked out? It's because Formula 1's bloody difficult.

"You know, you're going up against the best drivers in the world and Charles [Leclerc] is one of the best in the world, in a team that he's been for his whole career, in a car that he knows exactly how to get the most out of."

The SF-25 has usually been the third or the fourth-quickest car this year, with even Charles Leclerc bagging just one podium in a Sunday race so far.

However, with 47 points, Leclerc has comprehensively outperformed his teammate Hamilton, who logged just 31 points between Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Russell feels it is important to highlight how impressive the Monegasque driver has been in 2025, even though much of the focus at Ferrari has been on its new star signing Hamilton.

"Charles has also gone a bit under the radar this year," he said. "He's having an immense season. He had a strong race in China with a broken front wing. He had a super-strong race in Bahrain and arguably the safety car stopped him from beating me. He could have had three podiums this season.

"Charles has been doing a mega job and you'd also be questioning Charles if a driver comes in and is on his pace straight away."

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
LCR provide key update on whether they will stay at Honda for 2027 MotoGP rules
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
51m ago
George Russell confident “it will click” for Lewis Hamilton “at one point”
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
1h ago
VR46 MotoGP rider crashed after surprise gust of wind: “I saw umbrellas flying!”
Fabio di Giannantonio
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen escapes punishment for driving too slowly in Miami Sprint qualifying
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
WSBK News
2h ago
“Maybe three different shocks” for Toprak Razgatlioglu as BMW tackle WorldSBK grip woes
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati CEO points out thought-provoking reason for Marc Marquez crash
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix sprint race today: Live stream for free
Miami Grand Prix
F1 News
8h ago
Kimi Antonelli did not see record-breaking F1 pole coming
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
8h ago
Max Verstappen highlights major Red Bull weakness: ‘You need to be realistic’
Max Verstappen
F1 News
8h ago
Jack Doohan fumes at Alpine for SQ1 exit as F1 future rumours swirl again
Jack Doohan