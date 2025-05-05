George Russell overcomes “horrendous stomach cramp” to claim Miami F1 podium

George Russell revealed that he was battling a “horrendous stomach cramp” during the final 15 laps of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Russell secured his fourth podium of the 2025 F1 season, finishing a distant third behind the McLaren duo.

Up until the grand prix, Russell had had a difficult weekend as he struggled to match the pace of teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Starting on the hard tyre, Russell capitalised on the Virtual Safety Car period caused by Ollie Bearman’s stricken Haas.

Once he made his pit stop under the Virtual Safety Car, Russell rejoined in third, ahead of Max Verstappen.

Despite struggling with his tyres in the closing laps, Russell scored another podium.

After the race, Russell revealed that he had to nurse a stomach issue in the closing laps.

“The last 15 laps I got this horrendous stomach cramp and I’m struggling a lot now,” Russell explained.

“I can’t stand straight, my stomach’s really causing me grief.

“I need to understand what went wrong there. I had a slightly bigger breakfast than normal so that might be the reason.”

Russell “really proud” of Miami recovery

Russell was pleased with the progress he made in the race after a tricky weekend.

The Mercedes driver credited the “bold” decision to start on the hard tyre, which the top teams often decide against.

“I thought there was an opportunity because we were going to be bold with the strategy,” he added. “It’s not often you see a driver in the top five start on a hard tyre.

“Obviously, we were slightly fortuitous with the Safety Car, but that’s how the game plays out, and that’s the risk you take.

“Nevertheless when Kimi pitted, when Max pitted, I found three or four tenths of pace and I was in a really great place.

“I’m really proud of the result because this weekend I’ve been in a bad place, I’ve not been happy, I have not been enjoying driving this weekend, but we made it count when it mattered.”