Revealed: McLaren enquired about Max Verstappen’s availability

McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown has revealed he reached out to Max Verstappen to enquire about his availability.

Verstappen’s future has been a hot talking point amid Red Bull’s ongoing competitive struggles this season and the revelation that the four-time world champion’s current contract includes performance-related exit clauses.

Mercedes have been courting Verstappen over the past year while Aston Martin are said to be preparing an eye-watering offer for the Dutchman, whose current deal with Red Bull runs until the end of 2028.

Verstappen has repeatedly insisted that he is happy at Red Bull and has no intention to leave, but the subject of his future continues to be debated with his hopes of winning a fifth consecutive title looking increasingly difficult with McLaren enjoying a dominant start to 2025.

McLaren Racing CEO Brown has admitted he called Verstappen to assess his potential availability in the event of a “domino effect” occurring in the F1 driver market.

“Oh yes, about that call… It is my job to explore the market and to know what is going on,” Brown told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

“We have to remember that at that time I was also negotiating a new contract with my own driver [Oscar Piastri].

“I want to be able to estimate whether a possible stone may fall, which can cause a domino effect. Because that could rekindle interest in my driver.

“That’s the reason I enquired. I’m a happy camper.”

McLaren have both Lando Norris and championship leader Oscar Piastri tied down to long-term deals running until 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Max Verstappen demands quickly put McLaren off

McLaren boss Brown revealed he reached out to Verstappen

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen confirmed the talks with McLaren took place but “didn’t last long” once he revealed his salary expectations.

“Yes, but I think that didn’t last long,” he said. “When he [Brown] knew how much he would have to pay, it was over immediately.”

Asked how much money he was talking about, Verstappen replied: “A lot!”

Brown said of Verstappen’s demands: “Let me put it this way, during that phone call I got the information I needed…”

Verstappen is the highest-earning F1 driver with Red Bull reportedly paying him $65m per year.

Brown said he would rather see Verstappen continue to race for Red Bull than join Mercedes.

“If you ask me now and if I look at the current situation, I’d rather see Max driving at Red Bull than at Mercedes,” he added.

“There is a lot of talk about the cars next year, but no one can be sure who is in the best position.

“What I can say is that I have an incredible amount of confidence in Mercedes. Then I look at their track record as an engine supplier and at their body language.

“Lately, there have been many parties who want the engine regulations to be adjusted.

“If you think you’re competitive, you don’t want to change anything. At Mercedes I see that they seem very comfortable.”