Oscar Piastri feted for “at school, pencils out, sharpening them” trait

Why a more "serious" approach is working in favour of F1's points leader.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren
© XPB Images

Former Formula 1 star Damon Hill believes Oscar Piastri’s “meticulous” approach towards racing is working well for him in the 2025 season.

Piastri claimed his third successive victory of the year in the Miami Grand Prix - and fourth overall - to build a 16-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the title standings.

While Norris was initially seen as the favourite for this year’s title fight, the early form of the Australian has swung the pendulum in his favour at the quarter-point of the season.

While most F1 drivers are known for their flamboyant lifestyles, Piastri has maintained a more serious image compared to his peers both on and off the track.

Damon Hill lauds F1 leader Oscar Piastri

It’s a trait that has been highlighted by 1997 F1 champion Hill, who feels Piastri doesn’t let the “excitement get the better of him”.
 
“I can imagine Oscar is a person who at school would have had all his exercise books and all pencils out and he would be sharpening them,” he said on BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.

“He would be doing his homework diligently. That is the impression I have of him.

“He is meticulous and serious. It looks like there is a reluctance to let the excitement get the better of him.

“He is keeping it all under control and who can say it's a bad move, it seems to work for him.”

Piastri attempted the viral “griddy” dance in parc ferme at Miami after losing a bet to NFL player Justin Jefferson.

However, the 24-year-old doesn’t normally indulge in parties or more jubilant celebrations, saying last year that he is “not here to make up the numbers or be funny on the radio”.

“He had to do the ‘shuffle’, it was a bet he made on Thursday,” BBC analyst Jennie Gow said of Piastri. “He doesn't like to dance. He is humiliated, that was his word afterwards.

“He doesn't like to do highly energetic reverence. He squirmed at that. He did it because he doesn't like to go back on a bet.

“George Russell was just next to him and they were talking about how they are going to celebrate, how they are going to party.

“Piastri is not the party man, he is just not. and George is like, ‘I've never seen you party around’. It's not what makes him tick.”

