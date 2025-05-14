Mercedes told to re-sign George Russell - unless one scenario occurs

Mercedes should choose Max Verstappen over George Russell should the four-time Formula 1 world champion leave Red Bull next year, according to reputed former engineer Rob Smedley.

Russell’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this year and while there is inclination to continue that relationship into F1’s new era from 2026, no agreement has been concluded yet.

That’s because the entire F1 driver market hinges on Verstappen, who may choose to invoke a performance-based exit clause in his contract should he remain unhappy with Red Bull's performance and the loss of key personnel such as Adrian Newey.

According to Red Bull’s advisor Adrian Newey, the exit clause will become active during the summer break in August - and rival teams are waiting for him to firm up his future before finalising their own line-ups.

Max Verstappen or George Russell for Mercedes?

George Russell

Former Williams and Ferrari race engineer Smedley believes Russell’s performances against teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2022-24, as well as in the early part of the year, warrant a contract extension.

However, according to him, the situation completely changes if Verstappen becomes available, with Mercedes chief Toto Wolff having had him in his sights ever since Hamilton announced his decision to leave the team more than 12 months ago.

“I think George has done more than enough to show that he is now an accomplished and experienced grand prix driver," Smedley said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“When [Andrea] Kimi [Antonelli] was doing well in Miami, it was interesting to see [Russell’s] body language.

“George was very very unhappy that Kimi got that sprint rain pole and outgunned him in the main qualifying. Normal order was restored in the race, but George was very unhappy and that's good to see. George wasn't sitting back and saying ‘But this is Kimi Antonelli and we are expecting him to be the next Ayrton [Senna] or the next Michael Schumacher’.

“He was pretty unhappy and you need that fire and that motivation from a driver who needs to consistently earn their right to be in a top team.

“If I was in Toto's shoes, yes I would definitely sign him. He has earned the right to be re-signed.

“He keeps delivering consistently. But it all comes down to what Max wants to do, it all comes down to Max's availability.”

Mercedes told to prioritise Max Verstappen

Russell has scored podiums in four out of six grands prix so far, with his results helping Mercedes strengthen its grip on second place in the constructors’ championship ahead of Red Bull.

Verstappen, on the other hand, sensationally won the Japanese GP from pole and also finished on the rostrum in Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Red Bull’s contract with the Dutchman ties him until the end of the 2028 season, but he would be free to leave as early as next year if the team's performance doesn’t meet certain pre-agreed criteria.

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been suggested as Verstappen’s likely options should he decide to break his contract and move elsewhere.

While Smedley is convinced of Russell’s potential, he believes there is no better driver on the grid than Verstappen - making him a very attractive option for Mercedes.

Asked if the team should sign Russell even if Verstappen ends up on the driver market, Smedley said: “That’s a very, very tough question because you’ve got a four-time world champion who is one of those very, very special drivers. There’s very few of them who can drive over and above what the car can actually deliver,

"And he did that on Saturday in Miami and he did that at the start of the race.

“So if I was in a position to make this decision, which is what you’re actually asking me, would I want Max Verstappen in my car over anybody else on the grid right now? Yeah, 100% I would. No doubt.”