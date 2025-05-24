Pundits hail Lando Norris’ Monaco pole as “huge moment” in F1 title race

Lando Norris’ pole position for the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix has been labelled a “huge moment” in the race for this year’s championship.

Norris clinched his first pole position since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in style.

The McLaren driver produced a stunning lap to beat Charles Leclerc to top spot in Monaco.

Norris has struggled with qualifying throughout the season - something he’s been open about to the media.

The British driver was back to his best on Saturday in the principality and looks set to take his first F1 win since Australia.

Despite his tough run of qualifying results, he’s only 13 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

Speaking after qualifying, Naomi Schiff described it as a “huge moment” for his title chances.

“A huge moment,” she said during Sky Sports’ F1 coverage. “I think you’re holding your breath throughout the whole lap. You can see the work that he did. It’s millimetre work.

“There were sections where he was so aggressive on the entry, he was able to carry the speed through corners. What an excellent lap, especially on a second attempt on the same set of tyres to have that confidence to push it to the limits.

“You have to say a big relief for him not just because of the championship but also to get that lap on pole position around a track like this.”

Button: Norris’ “confidence is lifted”

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button thinks Norris’ confidence will be “lifted’ following his return to pole position.

“A lot of emotion in that car because that’s such a big deal. One for the Monaco Grand Prix - Saturdays are so important here,” Button explained.

“He put it on pole. Also for the championship. This puts him in a good place. His confidence is lifted and he needs that. He’s had a rough run when it comes to qualifying.”

McLaren haven’t won in Monaco since 2008, when Lewis Hamilton was victorious in wet conditions.

It will likely not be a straightforward race, with all teams forced to do two-stop strategies.

This rule change has been implemented to spice up the show potentially.