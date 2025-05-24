Pundits hail Lando Norris’ Monaco pole as “huge moment” in F1 title race

“You have to say a big relief for him not just because of the championship but also to get that lap on pole position around a track like this.”

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ pole position for the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix has been labelled a “huge moment” in the race for this year’s championship.

Norris clinched his first pole position since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in style.

The McLaren driver produced a stunning lap to beat Charles Leclerc to top spot in Monaco.

Norris has struggled with qualifying throughout the season - something he’s been open about to the media.

The British driver was back to his best on Saturday in the principality and looks set to take his first F1 win since Australia.

Despite his tough run of qualifying results, he’s only 13 points behind teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

Speaking after qualifying, Naomi Schiff described it as a “huge moment” for his title chances.

“A huge moment,” she said during Sky Sports’ F1 coverage. “I think you’re holding your breath throughout the whole lap. You can see the work that he did. It’s millimetre work.

“There were sections where he was so aggressive on the entry, he was able to carry the speed through corners. What an excellent lap, especially on a second attempt on the same set of tyres to have that confidence to push it to the limits.

“You have to say a big relief for him not just because of the championship but also to get that lap on pole position around a track like this.”

Button: Norris’ “confidence is lifted”

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button thinks Norris’ confidence will be “lifted’ following his return to pole position.

“A lot of emotion in that car because that’s such a big deal. One for the Monaco Grand Prix - Saturdays are so important here,” Button explained.

“He put it on pole. Also for the championship. This puts him in a good place. His confidence is lifted and he needs that. He’s had a rough run when it comes to qualifying.”

McLaren haven’t won in Monaco since 2008, when Lewis Hamilton was victorious in wet conditions.

It will likely not be a straightforward race, with all teams forced to do two-stop strategies.

This rule change has been implemented to spice up the show potentially.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
8m ago
Fiery Pedro Acosta claims: ‘KTM are f***ing winners, but big MotoGP step needed soon’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP News
17m ago
Alex Marquez has “a great opportunity” to win British MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 Feature
22m ago
Five winners and five losers from F1 Monaco GP qualifying
Kimi Antonelli's wrecked Mercedes
F1 News
36m ago
Lewis Hamilton "feeling more at one" with Ferrari F1 car at Monaco
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
38m ago
Lewis Hamilton receives grid penalty for Monaco GP after impeding Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
58m ago
Lance Stroll hit with an F1 grid penalty that he won’t serve in Monaco GP
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
F1 News
59m ago
Oscar Piastri ‘hit more walls than ever’ in messy Monaco GP F1 Weekend
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez’s brutal British MotoGP sprint assessment: “I am the problem”
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 British MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen reacts to Lewis Hamilton block incident: “It’s more the team’s fault”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda expects to be a “sitting duck” in Monaco F1 GP after qualifying 12th
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull