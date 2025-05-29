Kimi Antonelli “not mad” at Gabriel Bortoleto’s comments after Monaco F1 clash

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli said he is “not mad” at Gabriel Bortoleto’s criticism following their opening lap collision in the Monaco Grand Prix.

After Sauber driver Bortoleto overtook Antonelli for 15th place at the beginning of the Formula 1 race in Monaco, the 18-year-old sent his car up the inside at Portier in a bid to retake the position.

However, Bortoleto was left with nowhere to go after the incident and hit the wall at the exit of the turn, forcing him to reverse onto the track before pitting for a new front wing.

In his post-race interview, the Brazilian questioned Antonelli’s “very optimistic” driving, saying that move stemmed from the "embarrassment" the 18-year-old suffered after being overtaken by another driver on the tight streets of Monte Carlo.

While there was tension between the pair in the immediate aftermath of the incident, the two have since mended their ways and held talks to clear the air.

Antonelli said he can understand why Bortoleto vented his frustration in public, having been in a similar position in the Miami GP sprint race when he retired after starting from pole position.

"We spoke afterwards,” Antonelli revealed in Barcelona. “The emotion in the moment and also after the race, it can happen.

“I understand him. I was the same in Miami. I didn't finish in the wall, but from P1 then when I got pushed off [by Oscar Piastri], obviously I was really upset and in such a moment it's really hard to control the emotions.

“I understand [Bortoletoi] and I wasn't mad with what he said in the media. It's all part of the....he wasn't cooling down and after he cooled down, we had a chat and now it's all good between us.”

Speaking about the incident, Antonelli said he had to make a move when he sensed an opportunity, but he didn’t expect Bortoloto to end up in the wall.

“You know it can happen,” said the Mercedes driver. “We were both racing hard and of course, I got overtaken.

“Then I saw the door open and I went for the move. It's Monaco and it's super, super easy to [have a crash].

“Of course, I didn't want to see him in the wall. It was not my intention. Even though I didn't touch him, I tried to leave as much space as possible.

“But of course, it can really take a fraction [to crash]. My intention was just to overtake him and not to see him in the wall.”