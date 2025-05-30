Brad Pitt ignores F2 driver to drive super fast in F1 movie

Brad Pitt opens up about shooting the F1 movie as release date nears.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
© XPB Images

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt has admitted to ignoring the advice of a professional F2 driver while filming scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 move.

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes in Joseph Kosinski’s much-anticipated F1 film, playing a veteran driver who returns to the sport to mentor young talent Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

In preparation for the role, Pitt and Idris drove a specially modified Formula 2 car at real circuits during live race weekends. Pitt underwent extensive training to cope with the physical demands of single-seater racing, including high g-forces.

He was guided on set by 2012 FIA F2 champion Luciano Bacheta who also served as his stunt double.

During training, Bacheta used to warn Pitt about his speed, but the 61-year-old would reply: ‘Yep, I am ignoring your speed-limit warning.’

“I became quite impassioned, needlessly,” he told GQ. “It was actually quite comical in the end. And then when they finally lifted it and just trusted us and let us be, everything was lovely.”

Pitt argued that driving too slowly was actually more dangerous, as the tyres would lose temperature and the car won’t be producing the necessary downforce to tackle corners.

“The idea of going down a freeway 180 miles an hour sounds completely reckless and dangerous—just absolutely not,” he said. “But these things, the more you pick up speed, that’s when everything starts working.”

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was heavily involved in the scriptwriting process and also provided technical consultancy to ensure the racing scenes were as close to authentic as possible.

“The most interesting thing about Brad is that he’s already a bit of a racer at heart,” said Hamilton.

Producer Jeremy Kleiner added: “I think for Brad there’s probably a physiological component to the driving, a spiritual high.”

F1 will be released in theatres worldwide from 25 June.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR
28m ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Qualifying UPDATES
Davey Todd
MotoGP Feature
36m ago
Honda turns “chaos” into MotoGP victory: “2024 was our rock bottom”
Johann Zarco, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
38m ago
Contract negotiation insiders express shock at Jorge Martin’s quit clause
Jorge Martin
F1
52m ago
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
MotoGP holeshot device ban at some tracks? “We need to vote”
Alex Marquez, 2025 British MotoGP

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr recalls visiting Daytona for first time after father’s accident
Dale Earnhardt Jr
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The upgrades F1 teams have brought to Spanish GP
Red Bull RB21
F1 News
2h ago
Huge Max Verstappen update as Red Bull F1 2026 contract clause emerges
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Inner circle” of Toprak Razgatlioglu point to “done” MotoGP deal
Toprak Razgatlioglu
MotoGP News
3h ago
Joan Mir: “Imagine... The others just smash you on the straight”
Joan Mir, 2025 British MotoGP