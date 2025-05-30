Brad Pitt ignores F2 driver to drive super fast in F1 movie

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt has admitted to ignoring the advice of a professional F2 driver while filming scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 move.

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes in Joseph Kosinski’s much-anticipated F1 film, playing a veteran driver who returns to the sport to mentor young talent Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris.

In preparation for the role, Pitt and Idris drove a specially modified Formula 2 car at real circuits during live race weekends. Pitt underwent extensive training to cope with the physical demands of single-seater racing, including high g-forces.

He was guided on set by 2012 FIA F2 champion Luciano Bacheta who also served as his stunt double.

During training, Bacheta used to warn Pitt about his speed, but the 61-year-old would reply: ‘Yep, I am ignoring your speed-limit warning.’

“I became quite impassioned, needlessly,” he told GQ. “It was actually quite comical in the end. And then when they finally lifted it and just trusted us and let us be, everything was lovely.”

Pitt argued that driving too slowly was actually more dangerous, as the tyres would lose temperature and the car won’t be producing the necessary downforce to tackle corners.

“The idea of going down a freeway 180 miles an hour sounds completely reckless and dangerous—just absolutely not,” he said. “But these things, the more you pick up speed, that’s when everything starts working.”

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was heavily involved in the scriptwriting process and also provided technical consultancy to ensure the racing scenes were as close to authentic as possible.

“The most interesting thing about Brad is that he’s already a bit of a racer at heart,” said Hamilton.

Producer Jeremy Kleiner added: “I think for Brad there’s probably a physiological component to the driving, a spiritual high.”

F1 will be released in theatres worldwide from 25 June.