Max Verstappen's “bring some tissues” response to George Russell criticism after clash

Max Verstappen has hit back at George Russell’s criticism following their dramatic clash at the Spanish Grand Prix, sarcastically saying he will “bring some tissues next time”.

Verstappen looked to be on course for third place and the final spot on the podium at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya until Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes ground to a halt, resulting in a Safety Car.

With no soft or medium tyres available, Verstappen was forced onto the hards for the Safety Car restart, leaving him vulnerable to Charles Leclerc and Russell behind.

Verstappen had a huge snap of oversteer on the exit of the final corner, costing him the position to Leclerc.

Russell then attempted to overtake Verstappen into Turn 1, forcing the Dutchman wide and into the run-off area.

Red Bull incorrectly instructed Verstappen to return the position, resulting in further frustration.

As Verstappen did so on the approach to Turn 5, he veered into Russell’s path and appeared to hit the Mercedes driver deliberately.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty, dropping him down the classification to 10th.

He was also awarded three penalty points, putting him one short of a one-race suspension.

Speaking to the written media after the race, Russell’s comments of being worried about Verstappen’s driving being a bad influence on young drivers were put forward to the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen delivered a classic response: “Okay I’ll bring some tissues next time then.”

When asked again about the incident, Verstappen said: “He [Russell] has his view I have my view.

“Honestly it’s better to just focus on the race which was quite OK up until the safety car.”

Verstappen: “You shouldn’t regret too many things”

Verstappen remained defiant in his response, refusing to accept responsibility for his actions.

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg felt that Verstappen should have been disqualified for the incident.

“Yeah, that’s his opinion. Everyone can have his opinion,” Verstappen said of Rosberg’s comments.

Verstappen also confirmed it’s not “necessary” for him to speak to Russell, declaring he has “nothing to say”.

The four-time world champion concluded his interview with the written media, answering whether he regretted his actions.

“I think in life you shouldn’t regret too many things,” Verstappen replied.

When quizzed again, he said: “In life you shouldn’t regret too many things, you only live once.”

Verstappen was then asked: “Not today?”, where he replied “no”.

Verstappen now sits 49 points behind Oscar Piastri in the 2025 F1 drivers’ standings.