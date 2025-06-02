Damon Hill weighs in on Max Verstappen-George Russell clash: ‘Over the top, as usual’

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has labelled Max Verstappen’s controversial move on George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix as ‘over the top, as usual’.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points for colliding with Russell at Turn 5 in the latter stages of Sunday’s race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

A frustrated Verstappen appeared to clash with Russell deliberately after Red Bull

ordered him to give the position back to the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen was annoyed after Red Bull put him on hard tyres after the Safety Car, leaving him vulnerable to Charles Leclerc and Russell behind.

The four-time F1 world champion immediately lost third to Leclerc after a huge snap of oversteer on the exit of the final corner.

Verstappen was then pushed off the track by Russell at Turn 1 but kept the position after taking to the run-off area.

Red Bull incorrectly informed Verstappen that he had to return the place to Russell, leading to further frustration.

Hill, who hasn’t been afraid to criticise Verstappen’s driving over the years, offered his view on the incident.

He wrote on his X account: “It was a little ill-judged. Maybe he thought he’d done enough to satisfy the ‘giving back the place’ bit? The rest was over the top. As usual.”

Hill praises “under control” Oscar Piastri

In terms of the 2025 F1 title race, Oscar Piastri extended his points lead over Lando Norris to 10 points after taking his fifth win of the season.

Piastri controlled the race from pole position to beat teammate Norris to the win.

Hill praised Piastri for being “under control” in Barcelona.

“Spanish GP. Well done Oscar Piastri. Had it all under control from a dominant pole,” Hill wrote on his X account. “Red Bull are fighting with everything they’ve got. But like a wounded animal, they are dangerous to approach. Title seesaw continues. Long way to go. Drama guaranteed.”