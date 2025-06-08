“Bizarre decision” by Red Bull “triggered” Max Verstappen “being angry”

A strategic call from Red Bull led to Max Verstappen’s irritation at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix, it is claimed.

Verstappen left Barcelona fuming after a 10-second penalty relegated him to P10 for causing contact with George Russell.

He initially refused to answer whether it was deliberate, despite Russell insisting it was.

Verstappen later conceded the manoeuvre shouldn’t have happened but the root of his fury has been pinpointed.

Red Bull opted to pit Verstappen and put hard tyres on, a decision which did not work, before an incident with Charles Leclerc which the FIA investigated but took no further action against.

“He struggled to fire up the hard tyre and understeered wide,” Alice Powell told Channel 4.

“I think it was Charles’ fault.

“I think what triggered Max being angry was the hards, then Charles coming across.

“I don’t think it’s worthy of a penalty, we have seen a lot worse.”

Verstappen’s tyres were only one lap older than Lando Norris’ when he came into the pits, and two laps older than eventual grand prix winner Oscar Piastri’s.

“It was a bizarre decision from Red Bull,” Powell said.

“I think they could have stuck it out and had track position.

“It would have been tough to keep the lead but we know how robust Max can be.

“I’d love to know from Red Bull as to why they opted to bring him in and put him on the hard tyre. It was their only option, the hards.

“Why not take the risk and leave him out?”

Max Verstappen 'do not approach' after F1 Spanish GP

Max Verstappen, Red Bull © XPB Images

Verstappen’s annoyance then spilled into the TV pen where he delivered some curt interviews.

“He was obviously very disappointed with that result,” David Coulthard said.

“When I was waiting to do interviews, he walked past with his helmet on! Do not approach!

“There is frustration there, and a lot of questions that he won’t have the answer to until he sits down in the debrief.

“Like ‘why did we put the hards on? Why did we pit?’

“Hindsight is a wonderful thing, they will probably think they should have gone for track position.”

Coulthard was questioned about whether Verstappen’s move on Russell was deliberate.

“The sportsperson in me would like to imagine that all of them are racing incidents,” he said.

“These guys are driving at 190mph, George takes the position at Turn 5, Max wants to commence racing.

“Look at the trajectory of the cars, George was coming in rather than Max was going out. It doesn’t look good.

“Not a great day for Max.”