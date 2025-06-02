Lewis Hamilton doubts Ferrari will find answer for Spain struggles: ‘Probably just me’

“It was a difficult day, there’s nothing else to add to it, it was terrible. There’s no point explaining it, it’s not your fault, I just don’t know what else to say.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was incredibly downbeat after a difficult F1 Spanish Grand Prix, admitting he’s doubtful Ferrari will find answers for his lack of pace.

Hamilton endured another difficult weekend in Barcelona, finishing sixth.

The seven-time world champion was forced to move over for teammate Charles Leclerc after team orders from Ferrari.

After the Safety Car, Hamilton struggled for pace, losing out to Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

It was another abject performance from Hamilton, who’s often excelled at the Spanish circuit over the years.

Hamilton has only beaten Leclerc once on race day this year, finishing ahead at Imola.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race on Sunday, Hamilton gave a series of short answers.

“Not particularly, it’s just not a great day,” he said.

When asked about the strategy, having complained initially over team radio, he said: “Strategy was good, team did a great job. That’s it.”

A “terrible” day for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton is the highest-placed driver in the F1 championship standings without a podium finish.

Conversely, teammate Charles Leclerc scored his third podium of the year after overtaking Max Verstappen in the closing laps.

The interviewer then said to Hamilton: “I hate seeing you in this mood…”

Hamilton responded: “What do you want to say? I just had a really bad day and I’ve got nothing to say.

“It was a difficult day, there’s nothing else to add to it, it was terrible. There’s no point explaining it, it’s not your fault, I just don’t know what else to say.”

Hamilton also expressed doubts over whether Ferrari had an explanation as to why he was so slow in the race.

Since then, team boss Frederic Vasseur has hinted that Hamilton was nursing an issue throughout the race.

“I’m sure they won’t. It’s just, probably, just me,” Hamilton concluded. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

