Dan Ticktum responds to George Russell’s "maybe one British driver" jibe

Formula E ace Dan Ticktum has responded to the comments George Russell made in the wake of his controversial incident with Max Verstappen in Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Mercedes F1 driver Russell was hit by Red Bull rival Verstappen going into Turn 5 late in the race, with the pair having also come to blows a few laps earlier at Turn 1.

Verstappen had slowed down on the approach to Turn 5 to let Russell through into fourth place, acting in response to a request from Red Bull who believed he could be penalised for their previous clash.

But the Dutchman suddenly sped back up again and made contact with the Mercedes, picking up a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points on his license for causing a collision.

Russell accused Verstappen of deliberately crashing into him, saying he had only seen such reckless driving in the simulator or in karting.

Did George Russell reference Dan Ticktum?

Dan Ticktum © Formula E

When asked if any other driver would make such a move, he replied: "Not in Formula 1. Maybe in Formula E. Maybe one British driver in Formula E.”

Although Russell did not explicitly name Ticktum, the remark was widely interpreted as a reference to the former Red Bull junior, whose career was infamously derailed in 2015 when he received a two-year ban (one year suspended) for deliberately colliding with a rival under the safety car during an MSA Formula (now British F4) race at Silverstone.

Since then, Ticktum has rebuilt his reputation and found a new home in Formula E, where he currently races for the Porsche-powered Cupra Kiro team.

The 25-year-old scored his first series podium in Tokyo just last month and sits a solid 10th in the championship.

Responding to Russell’s dig via social media on Sunday night, Ticktum appeared unfazed and took the comments rather sportingly.

"I have just had a very nice evening with the team and some of the guys from Porsche here in Shanghai. I’m just on the way back to the hotel,” he said in a recorded message on Instagram.

"It has come to my attention via the Twittersphere that a certain driver in Formula 1 - not to name names but his name is George Russell - has made some rather choice comments about a certain Formula E driver.

"He hasn't named my name, but it's quite obviously pointed at me. We'd like to address those comments that he made I believe on the team radio.

"Number one, thank you for the free publicity. We'll take that any day of the week. And two, while what Max did today was a little bit sceptical, to be likened to him at any point in my career is a positive if you ask me. Goodbye."