Lando Norris: Flexi-wing clampdown “changed nothing” for McLaren in F1 Spanish GP

Lando Norris says the technical directive introduced for the Spanish F1 Grand Prix had zero impact on McLaren’s performance as they clinched their third 1-2 finish of the year.

Norris finished second behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

McLaren have now won seven of the first nine races, opening up a near 200-point lead over their nearest competitor.

Heading into the weekend, rival teams were hopeful that the new technical directive, which would clamp down on flexible front wings, would curtail McLaren’s season.

It has had little impact, with McLaren remaining the team to beat ahead of Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari.

In the post-race FIA press conference, Norris and Piastri were asked if any tracks might not suit them.

“I mean, I hope not, but the team are doing a very good job,” Norris said.

“We have a lot of good competition. There was a lot of complaints about our car, and they introduced this TD and changed nothing. The team have done a very good job to just give us a good all-round car and the best car on the grid. So, we’re very proud to be able to go and drive those cars every weekend. So, it’s credit to the team that we have to give day in and day out.

“There’s still places where we’re vulnerable, especially in qualifying as it gets very close. Obviously, yesterday was the biggest margin of the year, but I think people seem to quickly forget how close the other qualifying sessions have been. They’ve been split by hundredths and thousandths, and there hasn’t been smooth sailing for us in every single one. So, I think that will be the case in future ones.

“But it’s clear we just have the best car on average, and we still seem stronger in the race. Although, it’s clear that the others are catching up. Our gaps in the race were probably a lot bigger in the beginning of the year than they are now. So I do think that our competitors are catching up. But, yeah, we just need to keep our heads down and keep working hard.”

Oscar Piastri expected Red Bull to be quicker

Oscar Piastri

It wasn’t a completely straightforward race for McLaren.

An aggressive three-stop strategy from Red Bull put Max Verstappen in the mix.

Before the Safety Car, Verstappen ran just a few seconds behind Norris.

However, Piastri felt Verstappen was a threat due to strategy rather than pure pace.

“I think Imola, we probably expected to be a bit quicker than we were, and we got beaten. I don’t know,” Piastri explained.

“I think this weekend, we were probably a bit quicker than we expected compared to Red Bull. I think we thought they would be a really genuine threat this weekend. You know, I think they were with us in the race, but more through strategy, I guess, than pure pace. But it seemed like we had a little bit of an edge over them.

“So, I don’t know. There will be other tracks where our competitors get closer. There’s probably going to be somewhere they’re further away. I hope there’s more where they’re further away than closer. But I really don’t know.”