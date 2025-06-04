Aston Martin F1 mechanic responds to Lance Stroll ‘outburst’ claim

An Aston Martin F1 mechanic has denied claims Lance Stroll “swore at team members” during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Stroll was forced to withdraw from the race after Aston Martin revealed that the Canadian was “experiencing pain in his hand and wrist”.

On race day, the BBC reported that Stroll damaged equipment in the garage and swore at some of his Aston Martin colleagues following a disappointing qualifying session.

On Sunday, Aston Martin confirmed to Crash.net that Stroll’s frustration in the garage and injury are “unrelated”.

They also said that: “He was upset with the result” when asked if Stroll had lost his temper.

Harry Rush, a mechanic for Aston Martin, responded to the claim on Instagram.

He replied to an F1 news account that posted the BBC’s story: “Swore at team members? Absolutely not true.”

Stroll’s injury is thought to be linked to his cycling accident ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Stroll missed pre-season testing but made a remarkable return for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Even though Stroll struggled to drive at 100 per cent, he delivered a points finish in Bahrain.

Stroll’s injury worsened in Barcelona

Aston Martin’s head of trackside engineering, Mike Krack, shed light on the situation around Stroll’s injury.

“I think everybody will remember 2023 when Lance had his issues after the mountain bike incident, where he was in terrible pain,” Krack told SiriusXM.

“He had a procedure done at the time and over the last weeks he was always mentioning pain and it didn’t go away. It got worse and worse, and obviously Lance being a racer, he was probably in much more pain than he was really telling us and his medical team.

“Yesterday we came to a point where it was getting too much. He went very quickly to have further checks done and the decision was taken that it is better for him not to race.

“Drivers are hard and racers. We have seen in 2023 how tough he was and I’m sure he was in much more pain than he was telling us. I always have to laugh when people question the commitment. He desperately wants to drive and to go to that point after qualifying and say ‘I need to get myself checked’ - that shows how hard these guys are.”

Stroll has scored 14 of Aston Martin’s 16 points in 2025.

The 26-year-old finished sixth at the Australian Grand Prix, capitalising on a chaotic race.

He backed that up with ninth in China, making the most of the double disqualification for Ferrari.

Stroll also scored in the Miami sprint race.

Despite leading teammate Fernando Alonso in the championship standings, he’s yet to out-qualify the Spaniard this year.