Christian Horner quizzed on Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull F1 future amid struggles

Christian Horner refused to directly answer whether Red Bull could make a second F1 driver change amid Yuki Tsunoda's difficult run of form.

Like all of his predecessors, Tsunoda has struggled to get close to teammate Max Verstappen.

While Tsunoda has made it into Q3 and scored points, the Spanish Grand Prix proved to be disappointing.

Tsunoda qualified last and started from the pit lane.

Red Bull blamed an “incorrect setup choice” for Tsunoda’s poor qualifying display, even though he didn’t make much progress in the race.

Speaking during the Barcelona weekend, Horner was asked if they were open to another driver change.

"I think I’m going to take a leaf out of Flavio’s [Briatore] book and say, ‘I don’t want to answer it'," he said. "Look, it’s early days for Yuki. He’s still settling in. He’s been in Q3, scored points, he’s scored points from the pit lane.

"He’s had a few incidents as well, so he has a long way to go. We’ll decide. We’ve got plenty of time on our side.

"I think the only thing that we can do is give him [Tsunoda] time and support and try and get a set-up that he’s got confidence in.

"Driving these cars is all about confidence, and that’s what he needs to find. I think he’ll get there. He’s fast. He’s just got to piece it all together.

"We keep seeing flashes of performance. We just need to see him put it all together. I think he’s capable of that."

Is Isack Hadjar next in line?

Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar has been one of the revelations of the season.

Since his dramatic lap on the formation lap at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar has been one of F1’s star performers.

Hadjar has consistently out-performed Liam Lawson since his return to the team.

The Frenchman will be wary of a quick promotion to Red Bull, though.

Given the likes of Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez have all struggled in recent years, it’s likely Hadjar will face the same fate in terms of struggling with the car alongside Verstappen.