Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas holds talks over the same 2026 F1 seat

Two exiled Formula 1 drivers are reportedly in talks to return to the grid.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas lost their race seats this year but could come back in 2026.

The arrival of Cadillac as the 11th team, and the onset of the 2026 F1 regulations, means next season offers potential for those currently without a spot.

Cadillac have long been linked with a driver duo compromising one experienced veteran and an up-and-comer, possibly from America.

Cadillac “have a keen interest” in Perez, F1.com insist.

“My sources tell me the Mexican has spoken to multiple teams, including Cadillac and Alpine,” wrote Lawrence Barretto.

Perez showed he can perform for a midfield team with Racing Point/Force India, then backed up Max Verstappen as an able No2 drive at Red Bull.

He eventually lost his seat this year when his ability to score points in a troublesome Red Bull waned last season.

But the experienced Perez retains a solid reputation for tyre management and his ability to help develop a car.

Perez also brings financial backing, from Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, which will turn heads.

The interest in him from Alpine adds another dimension to the driver market.

Alpine have already replaced Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto, the latest in a series of brutal calls by Flavio Briatore over his lengthy career.

Pierre Gasly is established in their other car, but Perez has now emerged as a contender to threaten Colapinto’s place.

Valtteri Bottas also in Cadillac talks

Perez has competition for the Cadillac drive.

“Sources say Bottas and his management have held talks with Cadillac about a seat for next year,” Barretto wrote.

Bottas knows Cadillac boss Graeme Lowdon who previously worked at Sauber.

Bottas has also driven with Ferrari power, through his time at Sauber. Cadillac will enter F1 using Ferrari engines.

The Finn was a popular driver alongside Lewis Hamilton, during his golden period at Mercedes.

But he lost his drive this year after failing to score a point for Sauber in 2024.

Bottas has made his interest in joining Cadillac very clear.