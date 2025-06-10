Sebastian Vettel hints at post-F1 career by completing Harvard course

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has completed a four-day programme at the Harvard Business School.

Vettel completed a course on the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports, potentially hinting at his post-F1 career move.

The four-day course was reportedly worth £9,400 and is described on the Harvard website as an advanced business class, with a focus on leadership, management, networking and professional development.

The 37-year-old German had revealed his plans to further his education in an interview with RTL back in November last year.

"I am indeed going to school. I'm training in agriculture,” Vettel said. “But it's practically a condensed version of it. Afterward, I can run my own business. This world fascinates me.”

"I find it extremely exciting when it comes to the future of agriculture. The training isn't full-time. With the three kids, there's a lot to do anyway. But it's much quieter than before; I don't travel as much anymore.”

Vettel completes Harvard course

Vettel retired from F1 at the end of 2022 as one of the most successful drivers in grand prix history, having won four consecutive world championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

He sits fourth in the all-time list of grand prix wins with 53 victories, behind only seven-time world champions Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, Vettel’s idol, and fellow four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Vettel’s first post-F1 career move was to invest in a new German SailGP team in 2023, joining forces with Olympic sailing bronze medalist Erik Heil.

Could Vettel return to F1 in Red Bull role?

Vettel has recently found himself linked with a return to Red Bull in a managerial role, potentially replacing current advisor Helmut Marko.

Marko, who has spearheaded Red Bull’s junior programme, even suggested that Vettel would be his “ideal” successor when he eventually steps away from F1.

“I think he would be the ideal successor candidate,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“But it is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age.

“Because those travel efforts are no small thing. Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over. You have the side of the junior programme.

“He’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia. And on the other side, of course, there’s the great strategic leadership of his Formula 1 team.”

But Vettel, who has made only a handful of appearances in the F1 paddock since his retirement, has refused to get drawn into the suggestions.

“I think there’s only one Helmut. That’s Helmut’s role,” Vettel insisted to Sky Germany.

“Yes, I think the challenge is quite inspiring overall, and of course, the experiences Helmut and I have in certain respects are similar.

“He also grew up in motorsport, in a totally different era, but essentially, the wheel still turns the same way. It’s still about the same thing as it was, I don’t know how long ago, even though the formula has significantly changed since then.

“One must also start to develop in a new, different direction.”