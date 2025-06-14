Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has offered his heartfelt support for suspended steward Derek Warwick.

Following Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA announced they had suspended Warwick over “unauthorised media comments”.

The former British F1 driver was set to be part of the FIA’s stewards’ panel in Montreal but he has been replaced by Enrique Bernoldi.

Bernoldi will now conduct stewards’ duties from the FIA's remote base in Geneva.

Warwick is expected to return to action for the FIA at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The FIA released the following statement: "Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix," the FIA said in a statement.

"He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

“After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix.”

Brundle defends Warwick

Warwick’s suspension likely stems from a recent interview he gave to a gambling website.

Warwick suggested that Lewis Hamilton could be thinking about retiring from F1, while commenting on a range of other subjects.

Brundle has taken to social media to support Warwick.

He wrote on his X account: “Derek Warwick is one of the most genuine and passionate people and racers I have ever known.

“He is a salt of the earth, genuine guy. He’s done so much for young racers and motorsport in general.

“Not least as an FIA Steward. He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath.”

Johnny Herbert was removed from his role as a steward at the start of the season for a similar reason.