Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick

“Not least as an FIA steward. He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath.”

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle has offered his heartfelt support for suspended steward Derek Warwick.

Following Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA announced they had suspended Warwick over “unauthorised media comments”.

The former British F1 driver was set to be part of the FIA’s stewards’ panel in Montreal but he has been replaced by Enrique Bernoldi.

Bernoldi will now conduct stewards’ duties from the FIA's remote base in Geneva. 

Warwick is expected to return to action for the FIA at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The FIA released the following statement: "Following recent unauthorised media comments, the FIA has taken the decision to suspend Derek Warwick from his duties as driver steward for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix," the FIA said in a statement.

"He will be replaced by Enrique Bernoldi who will be officiating from the Remote Operations Centre in Geneva for the remainder of the event.

“After discussion, Derek acknowledges that his comments were ill-advised in his role as an FIA steward and has apologised. Derek will resume his duties as a steward in the forthcoming Austrian Grand Prix.”

Brundle defends Warwick

Warwick’s suspension likely stems from a recent interview he gave to a gambling website.

Warwick suggested that Lewis Hamilton could be thinking about retiring from F1, while commenting on a range of other subjects.

Brundle has taken to social media to support Warwick.

He wrote on his X account: “Derek Warwick is one of the most genuine and passionate people and racers I have ever known.

“He is a salt of the earth, genuine guy. He’s done so much for young racers and motorsport in general.

“Not least as an FIA Steward. He has my absolute support and friendship until my last breath.”

Johnny Herbert was removed from his role as a steward at the start of the season for a similar reason. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
15m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
46m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans
3h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
No.7 Toyota, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans