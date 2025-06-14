Christian Horner reaffirms Red Bull commitment amid Ferrari/Alpine links

Christian Horner has reiterated his desire to remain with Red Bull amid wild F1 speculation that he may switch to Ferrari or Alpine.

Horner has been Red Bull team principal since 2005.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 team bosses in the sport’s history, Horner has guided Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’.

Red Bull won four straight drivers’ and constructors’ titles in the early 2010s.

They had to wait until 2021 to taste title glory again with Max Verstappen.

Verstappen has won four consecutive titles with Red Bull, but this year, it looks like either McLaren driver will take the top prize.

Horner’s future has been questioned over the last year.

It started with an investigation into inappropriate behaviour.

Horner weathered that storm, but Red Bull’s dip in on-track performance has led to further question marks.

In recent weeks, Horner has been linked to Ferrari - which he denied when asked by Crash.net in Barcelona - and Alpine.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Canada on Friday, Horner dismissed the speculation again.

“There are so many rumours, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“I’m fully committed to Red Bull. We’ve got so much good stuff coming through the pipeline. We’re on the verge of launching our own engine for 2026 which has been a massive project and undertaking.

“Of course, it’s always flattering to be associated with other teams, particularly teams like Ferrari. But no, I’m not going anywhere, not even to Alpine!

“Speculation is rife, always in this paddock, but I’ve been here, what, 21 years? I don’t have any intention of being anywhere.”

Horner excited for Red Bull engine project

For the first time in 2026, Red Bull will now be under the added pressure of designing and building their own power unit.

Horner relishes that challenge and sees no reason to leave the team he’s built up over the past twenty years.

“Obviously, over the years, I’ve had different approaches, and it’s always flattering to be associated with any other team as they’re all great teams,” he added.

“But my heart and soul are in this team. I’ve invested a big part of my life in it, and I feel a responsibility to the people.

“It’s a group of 2000 people, and I’m really excited about what the future holds in terms of building our own engine. That’s very much the next chapter for us, having it all under one roof. You know, how many people have done that?

“So that’s a massive challenge but a great opportunity and something, as an organisation, we’re very excited about.

“The people are what makes a team, and that’s who I feel a tremendous attachment to. Both in the team, obviously, and the shareholders that have supported, the sponsors and partners – we now have 58 partners that I’ve been responsible for bringing into the team, and we have a great relationship with so many of those partners. It feels a significant part of my life.”