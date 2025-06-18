Boost for F1 hopes in South Africa as Kyalami Grade 1 plans approved

The prospect of Formula 1 returning to South Africa has received a major boost, with the FIA approving a design proposal that would enable Kyalami to achieve Grade 1 circuit status.

The approval gives the circuit three years to complete the planned upgrades. Once the work is finished, the FIA will carry out a final inspection before granting Kyalami the Grade 1 certification required to host a grand prix.

Circuit owner Toby Venter said “we are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil” as he made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said Venter. “When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent. The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.

“Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil.”

Kyalami

Notably, the approved plan does not call for any changes to the existing 4.5km track layout. Instead, the focus will be on safety and infrastructure upgrades, including improvements to run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs and drainage.

Apex Circuit Designs, which was involved in the Miami F1 project, will be in charge of upgrading the facilities at Kyalami.

Initial work will commence at that time of the year when there are no disruptions to any events.

However, the circuit stressed that selected works will only be “actioned after the successful outcome of South Africa’s place on the Formula 1 calendar and Kyalami being selected as the preferred hosting venue.”

Kyalami has a rich F1 heritage, having hosted 21 editions of the South African Grand Prix between 1967 and 1993.

The venue also welcomed five MotoGP races in the 1980s and early ’90s, and was long a staple on the sportscar racing calendar through the Kyalami 9 Hours.