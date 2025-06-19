Red Bull protege Arvid Lindblad poised for first full-fledged F1 test

F2 driver Arvind Linblad will be driving a two-year-old F1 car next week.

Arvid Lindblad
Arvid Lindblad
© XPB Images

Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad is set to complete his first full-fledged Formula 1 test at Imola next week, as he gears up for a potential free practice debut later this season.

According to a report by Motorsport.com Italy, the 17-year-old will drive the 2023 AlphaTauri (now Racing Bulls) AT04 at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on Monday, 23 June.

This will mark Lindblad’s first proper opportunity to get to grips with an F1 car, following a limited 300km run at the same venue in February.

News of the upcoming test comes shortly after the FIA approved Red Bull’s request to grant Lindblad a superlicence despite him not meeting the minimum age requirement of 18. The governing body made an exception for the Briton as he had “recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition.”

The Imola test could serve as a key step in preparing Lindblad for a possible F1 debut, should he be needed as a stand-in at Red Bull Racing or its sister team Racing Bulls.

Max Verstappen, for instance, is currently one penalty point away from a race ban, meaning a further infraction at the next round in Austria could sideline him for a race.

Lindblad could also be drafted in if any of the four Red Bull-backed drivers on the F1 grid is ruled out due to injury or illness.

However, the most likely motivation behind the Imola outing is to ready Lindblad for an FP1 appearance later in the year. Under updated F1 regulations, teams are now required to field rookie drivers in four practice sessions during the season — up from two in previous years.

Testing at Imola will offer Lindblad a chance to gain experience in a low-pressure environment before potentially stepping into an FP1 session, where every on-track action will be closely analysed.

Last year, Kimi Antonelli suffered an embarrassing crash with Mercedes while making his FP1 debut in front of his home crowd at Monza, prompting team boss Toto Wolff to say Antonelli should have never been put in such a situation.

Lindblad currently sits third in the F2 drivers' standings with two victories to his name.

In this article

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
41m ago
FIA restructure sees head of sustainability and diversity sacked
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
MotoGP News
51m ago
Does Marc Marquez really care about besting Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP title tally?
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
52m ago
“Options” confirmed in Miguel Oliveira Yamaha MotoGP contract amid 2026 doubts
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM has update for Italy MotoGP but “nothing outstanding”
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez gives his verdict on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP move
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “If I’m not competitive here, there’s a problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Italian MotoGP
NASCAR News
1h ago
Shane van Gisbergen on early NASCAR struggles: “I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1”
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
2h ago
Alex Albon explains ‘you don’t listen to me’ radio outburst at Williams
Alex Albon
MotoGP News
2h ago
“No expectations” for Ai Ogura on Italian MotoGP injury return: “I need bike time”
Ai Ogura, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi aims for qualifying improvement at Italian MotoGP: “We found something”
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.