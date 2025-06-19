James Vowles signs new multi-year contract to remain as Williams team boss

James Vowles will remain as Williams’ team principal in Formula 1 for the foreseeable future after agreeing a new multi-year contract with the team.

The announcement comes amid Williams’ best start to an F1 season since 2016, with Alex Albon and new recruit Carlos Sainz scoring 55 points between them to lift the team to fifth in the constructors’ standings.

Vowles joined Williams in January 2023 following a long stint as Mercedes’ strategic head, during which he helped steer the German outfit to seven drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ championships.

Since replacing Jost Capito at the helm, Vowles has undertaken a top-to-bottom overhaul of the team operations.

Under his leadership, Williams has succeeded in attracting four-time grand prix winner Sainz and secured a new title sponsor in software giant Atlassian.

In a statement, Williams said Vowles’ contract renewal would provide “stable leadership to take the next step towards winning championships again.”

“We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together,” said Matthew Savage, Chairman of Williams owner Dorilton Capital.

“He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium. We aren’t there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”

Vowles said the new deal gives him and Williams the opportunity to “go for glory” in the years ahead.

Williams is investing a considerable amount of resources on developing its new challenger for the 2026 season, when both the chassis and engine regulations will be revamped simultaneously.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” he said. “This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.

“Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”