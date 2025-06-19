FIA restructure sees head of sustainability and diversity sacked

The FIA has sacked its head of sustainability, diversity and inclusion as part of a restructure.

Sara Mariana will officially leave F1’s governing body on Friday after her role was removed amid structural changes the FIA says will help its respective teams across sustainability and diversity and inclusion “operate in a more agile and effective way”.

The restructure comes as part of a wider internal structure review at the FIA.

Crash.net understands Mariana was given 18 months to create a new sustainability strategy but this never arrived.

The FIA said in a statement they are “immensely grateful to Sara for her hard work and for her leadership of this team since 2023, and has taken steps to ensure that Sara is fully supported as she makes this transition.”

Alberto Villareal, general manager at the FIA, added: “The decision to restructure our Sustainability and D&I function has been taken, after careful consideration by the senior leadership team, to strengthen our capabilities across these two crucial areas.

“The FIA has an important role to play in driving sustainable practices across motor sport and mobility and providing our Member Clubs with the tools to effect change on the ground. By connecting more closely with our Members on topics such as sustainable fuel, smart cities, and diversity in sport, we can achieve a bigger impact.”

“As we continue to streamline our internal operations and improve our systems and processes within the FIA, we are confident that this structural change will enable us to maximise on the value we are delivering to all of our stakeholders.”

Mariana critical of FIA amid exit

According to BBC Sport, Mariana wrote a note which appeared to be critical of the leadership at the FIA.

"There is a life outside the FIA. A life where talent and dedication are rewarded. Where women in leadership positions can thrive, feel valued and respected,” she wrote.

"It is, sadly, time to say goodbye. I loved the ride, I enjoyed every minute of it.

"I enjoyed the amazing work we did and my incredibly talented team. I did not expect it would end so abruptly but life goes on."