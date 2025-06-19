FIA restructure sees head of sustainability and diversity sacked

F1's governing body has sacked its head of sustainability, diversity and inclusion amid a restructure.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The FIA has sacked its head of sustainability, diversity and inclusion as part of a restructure.

Sara Mariana will officially leave F1’s governing body on Friday after her role was removed amid structural changes the FIA says will help its respective teams across sustainability and diversity and inclusion “operate in a more agile and effective way”.

The restructure comes as part of a wider internal structure review at the FIA.

Crash.net understands Mariana was given 18 months to create a new sustainability strategy but this never arrived. 

The FIA said in a statement they are “immensely grateful to Sara for her hard work and for her leadership of this team since 2023, and has taken steps to ensure that Sara is fully supported as she makes this transition.”

Alberto Villareal, general manager at the FIA, added: “The decision to restructure our Sustainability and D&I function has been taken, after careful consideration by the senior leadership team, to strengthen our capabilities across these two crucial areas.

“The FIA has an important role to play in driving sustainable practices across motor sport and mobility and providing our Member Clubs with the tools to effect change on the ground. By connecting more closely with our Members on topics such as sustainable fuel, smart cities, and diversity in sport, we can achieve a bigger impact.”

“As we continue to streamline our internal operations and improve our systems and processes within the FIA, we are confident that this structural change will enable us to maximise on the value we are delivering to all of our stakeholders.”

Mariana critical of FIA amid exit

According to BBC Sport, Mariana wrote a note which appeared to be critical of the leadership at the FIA.

"There is a life outside the FIA. A life where talent and dedication are rewarded. Where women in leadership positions can thrive, feel valued and respected,” she wrote.

"It is, sadly, time to say goodbye. I loved the ride, I enjoyed every minute of it.

"I enjoyed the amazing work we did and my incredibly talented team. I did not expect it would end so abruptly but life goes on."

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Yamaha MotoGP boss clarifies Toprak Razgatlioglu "fixed" contract length
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
FIA restructure sees head of sustainability and diversity sacked
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
MotoGP News
2h ago
Does Marc Marquez really care about besting Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP title tally?
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Options” confirmed in Miguel Oliveira Yamaha MotoGP contract amid 2026 doubts
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM has update for Italy MotoGP but “nothing outstanding”
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Italian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez gives his verdict on Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP move
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Italian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “If I’m not competitive here, there’s a problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Italian MotoGP
NASCAR News
3h ago
Shane van Gisbergen on early NASCAR struggles: “I’m glad I didn’t drive for Red Bull F1”
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
3h ago
Alex Albon explains ‘you don’t listen to me’ radio outburst at Williams
Alex Albon
MotoGP News
3h ago
“No expectations” for Ai Ogura on Italian MotoGP injury return: “I need bike time”
Ai Ogura, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.