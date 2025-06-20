Revealed: McLaren give F1 Movie star Brad Pitt private test at COTA

McLaren handed F1 Movie star Brad Pitt a real-life private test in F1 machinery at COTA, Crash.net has learned.

In the F1 Movie Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver who makes a comeback to partner rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) at the fictional APXGP team.

Filming took place on actual grand prix weekends and features cameos from F1 drivers and teams, while Pitt took to the wheel of a modified F2 car for the movie.

But the 61-year-old Hollywood superstar got the chance to sample real-life F1 machinery on Thursday when he joined Lando Norris for a private test at the United States Grand Prix venue in Austin.

Pitt is understood to have sampled a McLaren MCL60, the team’s 2023 car.

McLaren have confirmed to Crash.net that the test did indeed take place, but no further details were provided.

The British squad teased the test on social media, posting an image of overalls featuring the initials ‘BP’ alongside a caption which read: “It’s a Sonny day in Austin.”

The test came just a few days after Pitt appeared at a star-studded premiere for the F1 Movie in New York City on Monday.

“Can you believe they even let us in? It’s insane,” Pitt told Sky Sports News at the premiere.

“Let us in the world. Let us in race weekends. Let us in to embed ourselves into the season. I’ve just never heard of anything like it. Especially this sport, it’s so revered. It’s really special.

“We just drew from history. A little this, a little that and that we had Lewis Hamilton keep us straight off and running.

“I love this movie. I think it wins on so many levels and I love sports movies. I love racing movies, when they work, and I think we’re there.”