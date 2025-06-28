Helmut Marko mocks George Russell over “theoretical” Max Verstappen-Mercedes claim

Helmut Marko has his say on the biggest story this weekend...

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has accused George Russell of playing a “theoretical game” after revealing Mercedes are in talks with Max Verstappen.

The big talking point this weekend has been rumours linking Mercedes with a move for Verstappen.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Russell confirmed that conversations are taking place between Mercedes and Verstappen.

However, the Williams driver is confident that his future on the grid is secure regardless.

Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 deal runs out at the end of 2028.

Publicly, at least, Verstappen has insisted that Red Bull is his family and he’s happy there.

Verstappen is a winner and will want to be in the fastest car possible.

All of the rumours point towards Mercedes being the team to beat next year, as new power unit and chassis rules will come into play in 2026.

Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes contract is also up for renewal.

The Italian has shown flashes of pace, finishing on the podium for the first time at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Marko has his say

Speaking on Friday to media in Austria, Marko was dismissive of Russell’s comments.

Marko initially asked: “What’s up with him now?”

After Marko was told what Russell said, he replied: “Russell does talk, but I thought he had a fixed contract for next year. That must have changed since Montreal. Did his victory hurt him?”

Marko refused to get drawn in on the rumours, accusing Russell of talking too much.

“Well, I have no opinion on that. Russell says so much,” Marko added. “It’s just a theoretical game.”

Red Bull will likely have to decide which driver will be Verstappen’s teammate, should he remain with the team.

Yuki Tsunoda has struggled since being promoted for the Japanese Grand Prix in place of Liam Lawson.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
18m ago
Ian Hutchinson: “There is only one step I’m looking at next year”
Ian Hutchinson, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP Results
49m ago
Assen Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
56m ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins sprint after starting fourth
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Sprint Race Results
Start, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Assen GP, 2025

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko mocks George Russell over “theoretical” Max Verstappen-Mercedes claim
Helmut Marko
F1 News
1h ago
James Vowles dismisses Charles Leclerc’s concerns about 2026 F1 cars
James Vowles, Williams
MotoGP
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell advised to gamble on short-term Mercedes deal for 2026 F1 title shot
George Russell
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Assen,2025