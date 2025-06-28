Helmut Marko mocks George Russell over “theoretical” Max Verstappen-Mercedes claim

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has accused George Russell of playing a “theoretical game” after revealing Mercedes are in talks with Max Verstappen.

The big talking point this weekend has been rumours linking Mercedes with a move for Verstappen.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Russell confirmed that conversations are taking place between Mercedes and Verstappen.

However, the Williams driver is confident that his future on the grid is secure regardless.

Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 deal runs out at the end of 2028.

Publicly, at least, Verstappen has insisted that Red Bull is his family and he’s happy there.

Verstappen is a winner and will want to be in the fastest car possible.

All of the rumours point towards Mercedes being the team to beat next year, as new power unit and chassis rules will come into play in 2026.

Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes contract is also up for renewal.

The Italian has shown flashes of pace, finishing on the podium for the first time at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Marko has his say

Speaking on Friday to media in Austria, Marko was dismissive of Russell’s comments.

Marko initially asked: “What’s up with him now?”

After Marko was told what Russell said, he replied: “Russell does talk, but I thought he had a fixed contract for next year. That must have changed since Montreal. Did his victory hurt him?”

Marko refused to get drawn in on the rumours, accusing Russell of talking too much.

“Well, I have no opinion on that. Russell says so much,” Marko added. “It’s just a theoretical game.”

Red Bull will likely have to decide which driver will be Verstappen’s teammate, should he remain with the team.

Yuki Tsunoda has struggled since being promoted for the Japanese Grand Prix in place of Liam Lawson.