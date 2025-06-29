McLaren reveal Oscar Piastri apology after Lando Norris near-miss in F1 Austrian GP

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed that Oscar Piastri apologised after nearly colliding with teammate Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris and Piastri battled hard for the lead of the race at the Red Bull Ring following the early F1 Safety Car.

Just before the first round of pit stops, Piastri attempted to overtake Norris into Turn 4.

Piastri locked up and nearly ran into the side of Norris, flat-spotting his tyres in the process.

Later in the race, race engineer Tom Stallard warned Piastri that his move was “too marginal” and that he “couldn’t do that again.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Stella confirmed that Piastri acknowledged his move was too aggressive.

“It was intense racing but that’s what we’re here for,” Stella said. “Austria is a special track, when you get DRS you are hooked to the car ahead.

“This is what happened in the first stint, the pace of Lando and Oscar was similar. They stayed together then at the end of the stint, Oscar had a couple of chances.

“We are proud of how they handled the situation. We needed to give Oscar advice in terms of the manoeuvre into Corner 4 which he actually acknowledged. Once again, proud of him. After the chequered flag he said that he was sorry, that he went a little too far.

“They are obviously stressful moments but we trust, we rely on Lando and Oscar. On the pitwall you try to stay as chilled as possible, and analyse rationally what is going on.”

McLaren have ‘grown’ from Canada

McLaren’s 1-2 finish is a welcome result following a difficult Canadian Grand Prix.

McLaren saw Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collide in Montreal earlier this month - the first time the two title contenders have run into each other this season.

The situation didn’t escalate as Norris quickly held his hands up and apologised for the contact.

Stella admitted that McLaren are now more “united” following the events of Canada.

“The guys needed the opportunity to win the race, as long as they do in the way that they did it,” Stella added.

“The Canada episode was a misjudgement. Lando misjudged the closing speed, the racing line.

“It was an unfortunate episode of judging the distance to the corner ahead. Lando apologised to the team, he took responsibility, that’s what he want.

“From there, we started a process of good conversations. We came out more united as a team. That’s how you grow, not all things will be good. Even from unpleasant events you need to find a way to grow.”

There are now 15 points between Piastri and Norris in the race for this year’s F1 drivers’ title.