Carlos Sainz demands Williams “regroup” after car catches fire before Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz made a demand for Williams to cut out a recent spate of issues after he failed to even start the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Sainz first reported an issue with his car when he started the formation lap in Austria on Sunday.

“Something is stopping the car from moving forward,” he said via team radio. “Car is stuck.”

The start of the grand prix was delayed with Sainz stationary on the starting grid. When he returned to the pit lane, the rear of his car caught fire.

A braking issue was reportedly the cause.

Carlos Sainz reacts to car catching fire at F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz

“Very disappointed obviously, to come to Austria and not even race, after issues in quali and this issue,” Carlos Sainz said afterwards.

“We are going through a bad run with a lot of issues as a team in a short period of time.

“Before our home grand prix we need to regroup and see what we can do better.

“It’s racing. It’s part of the sport. As an athlete you go through better times, luckier times.

“The sport has taught me that this can change quickly.

“I just need to keep my head down. Things will change.

“As a team, for sure, we need to look at many things. Regroup and see how we can stop having so many issues.”

Next weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone is Williams’ home race but they enter after a demoralising round in Austria.

Teammate Alex Albon also failed to finish the Austrian Grand Prix due to an overheating engine, a similar issue which caused his retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sainz was also hampered in Canada, running for the entirety with a technical glitch.

In qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz was again struck by a problem to his Williams.

He posted the second-slowest time to surprisingly exit in Q1, later blaming brake problems and floor damage.

Silverstone on the team’s home turf in seven days’ time represents the perfect opportunity for Williams to end their luckless run.