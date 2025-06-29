Carlos Sainz demands Williams “regroup” after car catches fire before Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz reacts after his Williams catches fire and cannot start F1 Austrian GP

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz made a demand for Williams to cut out a recent spate of issues after he failed to even start the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Sainz first reported an issue with his car when he started the formation lap in Austria on Sunday.

“Something is stopping the car from moving forward,” he said via team radio. “Car is stuck.”

The start of the grand prix was delayed with Sainz stationary on the starting grid. When he returned to the pit lane, the rear of his car caught fire.

A braking issue was reportedly the cause.

Carlos Sainz reacts to car catching fire at F1 Austrian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

“Very disappointed obviously, to come to Austria and not even race, after issues in quali and this issue,” Carlos Sainz said afterwards.

“We are going through a bad run with a lot of issues as a team in a short period of time.

“Before our home grand prix we need to regroup and see what we can do better.

“It’s racing. It’s part of the sport. As an athlete you go through better times, luckier times.

“The sport has taught me that this can change quickly.

“I just need to keep my head down. Things will change.

“As a team, for sure, we need to look at many things. Regroup and see how we can stop having so many issues.”

Next weekend’s F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone is Williams’ home race but they enter after a demoralising round in Austria.

Teammate Alex Albon also failed to finish the Austrian Grand Prix due to an overheating engine, a similar issue which caused his retirement from the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sainz was also hampered in Canada, running for the entirety with a technical glitch.

In qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, Sainz was again struck by a problem to his Williams.

He posted the second-slowest time to surprisingly exit in Q1, later blaming brake problems and floor damage.

Silverstone on the team’s home turf in seven days’ time represents the perfect opportunity for Williams to end their luckless run.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
50m ago
Austria F1 driver ratings: Has this under pressure midfield star saved his career?
The start of the Austrian GP
F1 Feature
1h ago
Max Verstappen’s title hopes in tatters? Our F1 insider saw Red Bull woe in Austria
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda likens Red Bull struggles to ‘driving in F1 for the first time’
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell: Austrian GP “worse than I could even imagine” after "perfect storm"
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz demands Williams “regroup” after car catches fire before Austrian GP
Carlos Sainz

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli explains what went wrong in Max Verstappen F1 Austrian GP crash
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff reveals what he said to Kimi Antonelli in garage after Max Verstappen crash
Toto Wolff
F1 News
3h ago
One F1 driver secures best-ever result as his former team endure a nightmare
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner: Mercedes should fix their issues, not chase Max Verstappen
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “gave my all to fight with Marc Marquez” before P2 finish at Dutch MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.