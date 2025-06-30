Fresh talent set for F1 outing as two teams strike an interesting deal

Sauber and Alpine have reached an interesting agreement...

Paul Aron
Paul Aron

Alpine F1 junior Paul Aron will get two FP1 sessions for Sauber after the two teams reached an agreement.

As per F1’s regulations all 20 drivers (who aren’t rookies) must give up their car for two FP1 sessions during the year.

Sauber are running rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto in one of their cars, meaning they just need someone to take over Nico Hulkenberg.

With no obvious junior driver within Sauber’s ranks, the Swiss-based outfit reached an agreement for the “driving services” of Aron.

Aron is currently Alpine’s test and reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season.

He tested for the team for the first time at the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year.

Aron will replace Hulkenberg in FP1 at the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Speaking of the news, Aron said: “I am very pleased to be given the opportunity to have valuable track time in Formula One, so thanks to BWT Alpine Formula One Team for coming to this arrangement.

“It is no secret that my desire is to one day race full-time in Formula One so any chance to be on track in a competitive environment is an important stepping stone. While I continue to focus on my development with Alpine.

“I do look forward to the two sessions with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and giving my maximum effort to them at Silverstone and Budapest.”

Sauber confirmed that Aron will return to Alpine “for the remainder of the weekend” after fulfilling his FP1 duties.

Flavio Briatore added: “It is in our interests to maximise any driving opportunities for our young talent, so it is good to have an agreement with Sauber for Paul to drive in Free Practice 1 in Silverstone and Budapest.

“We are seeing varied success from last year's Formula 2 drivers this year up and down the grid, and Paul was a front runner in that category, so this is an opportunity for him and the team to continue his progress and to give him valuable track time.”

Aron will be keen to impress, with the second Alpine seat potentially up for grabs.

A report by The Race claimed that Alpine are weighing up replacing Franco Colapinto with Valtteri Bottas.

Aron is part of the Alpine fold and two strong FP1 outings could put him in the mix for a potential drive in the future.

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Aprilia issues positive recovery update for Jorge Martin, but German MotoGP return off
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
17m ago
Fresh talent set for F1 outing as two teams strike an interesting deal
Paul Aron
F1 News
34m ago
Revealed: The real-life F1 crash which was inspiration in Brad Pitt movie
Martin Donnelly
F1 News
50m ago
Ferrari address Lewis Hamilton’s “I don’t want to stop” plea
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Brad Pitt F1 movie fetches staggering nine-figure sum at the box office
Brad Pitt

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc left 'frustrated' as recurring Ferrari limitation hampers Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
1h ago
2026 F1 calendar: Full race schedule revealed
Start of the Australian Grand Prix
F1 News
2h ago
Bernie Ecclestone did something for the very first time at F1 Austrian Grand Prix
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
2h ago
F1 reveals testing schedule shake-up for new 2026 rules
Spanish GP start
F1 Feature
2h ago
F1 penalty points: Relief as Max Verstappen race ban threat is diminished
Max Verstappen