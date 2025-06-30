Fresh talent set for F1 outing as two teams strike an interesting deal

Alpine F1 junior Paul Aron will get two FP1 sessions for Sauber after the two teams reached an agreement.

As per F1’s regulations all 20 drivers (who aren’t rookies) must give up their car for two FP1 sessions during the year.

Sauber are running rookie driver Gabriel Bortoleto in one of their cars, meaning they just need someone to take over Nico Hulkenberg.

With no obvious junior driver within Sauber’s ranks, the Swiss-based outfit reached an agreement for the “driving services” of Aron.

Aron is currently Alpine’s test and reserve driver for the 2025 F1 season.

He tested for the team for the first time at the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year.

Aron will replace Hulkenberg in FP1 at the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Speaking of the news, Aron said: “I am very pleased to be given the opportunity to have valuable track time in Formula One, so thanks to BWT Alpine Formula One Team for coming to this arrangement.

“It is no secret that my desire is to one day race full-time in Formula One so any chance to be on track in a competitive environment is an important stepping stone. While I continue to focus on my development with Alpine.

“I do look forward to the two sessions with Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and giving my maximum effort to them at Silverstone and Budapest.”

Sauber confirmed that Aron will return to Alpine “for the remainder of the weekend” after fulfilling his FP1 duties.

Flavio Briatore added: “It is in our interests to maximise any driving opportunities for our young talent, so it is good to have an agreement with Sauber for Paul to drive in Free Practice 1 in Silverstone and Budapest.

“We are seeing varied success from last year's Formula 2 drivers this year up and down the grid, and Paul was a front runner in that category, so this is an opportunity for him and the team to continue his progress and to give him valuable track time.”

Aron will be keen to impress, with the second Alpine seat potentially up for grabs.

A report by The Race claimed that Alpine are weighing up replacing Franco Colapinto with Valtteri Bottas.

Aron is part of the Alpine fold and two strong FP1 outings could put him in the mix for a potential drive in the future.