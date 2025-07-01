Team principal and founder to drive F1 car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu join Haas' 10-year celebrations at Goodwood.

© Haas

Gene Haas will drive a Formula 1 car in public for the first time at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the team has announced.

The founder of the Haas F1 team is set to pilot the 2023-spec VF-23 during the iconic hill climb on Friday, July 11 as part of the American outfit’s 10-year anniversary celebrations in F1.

The 72-year-old will be joined by team principal Ayao Komatsu, who will get behind the wheel of the VF-24. Komatsu took over day-to-day operations from Guenther Steiner last year, making the 2024 car a fitting choice for his Goodwood debut.

In preparation for the event, both Haas and Komatsu recently completed a private shakedown on the Stowe layout of the Silverstone circuit last week.

The four-day FoS will begin with Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Vice Chairman and former F1 driver Kazuki Nakajima driving the VF-23 up the hill. 

Haas and Toyota struck a technical partnership at the end of last year and the deal has already seen Kamui Kobayashi drive the same car at Paul Ricard in a private test this month.

Haas drivers Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon will also take turns in the VF-23 later in the weekend.

Also on display at Goodwood will be the VF-16, Haas’s first-ever F1 car, as well as the current VF-25 challenger, which will be transported directly from Silverstone following the British Grand Prix.

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

