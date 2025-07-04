Max Verstappen rules out F1 sabbatical as future speculation grows

Max Verstappen has no desire to completely leave F1 to explore other forms of racing.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen has ruled out taking a sabbatical from Formula 1, amid renewed speculation about his long-term future with Red Bull.

While Verstappen’s future in F1 has been a constant subject of speculation for over a year, rumours intensified ahead of the British Grand Prix following a report that Mercedes has extended an offer to him for the 2026 season.

Verstappen remains under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but an exit clause could allow him to walk away earlier if certain performance criteria are not met.

Speaking at Silverstone on Thursday, Verstappen said "nothing has changed" for 2026 as he remained tight-lipped about his future with Red Bull.

Beyond contractual matters, questions have lingered about how long the four-time world champion intends to stay in F1, given his well-documented dislike for some off-track obligations, such as extensive media duties.

He has also shown growing interest in sportscar racing, having recently tested GT3 machinery at both the Nurburgring Nordschleife and Spa-Francorchamps.

However, Verstappen made it clear that he has no intention of stepping away from F1 to pursue other avenues full-time.

“No, [I will race in] F1 for sure,” he said. "I'll try in the future [to] combine it with any kind of other racing that is possible [and] what I can prepare for, because I do want to explore a bit out of Formula 1, which I'm already doing with testing but eventually also racing.”

Asked to clarify if he won't be taking a sabbatical from F1, he said: “No, for sure [I won't be leaving F1].”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

