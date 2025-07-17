How Adrian Newey is pushing the boundaries at Aston Martin

Adrian Newey is "pushing the boundaries" at Aston Martin as work continues on its 2026 F1 car.

Adrian Newey, Aston Martin
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin
© XPB Images

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has revealed how newly-appointed technical director Adrian Newey is already “pushing the boundaries” of Formula 1 car design in his new role.

Newey joined Aston Martin in March following a long stint at Red Bull, where his designs powered both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to four world championships each.

The British engineer is renowned for continuing to use a physical drawing board in an era dominated by digital tools, recently describing himself as the “last dinosaur in the industry.” 

But beyond his traditional working methods, Newey is equally famous for his obsession with ultra-tight packaging to maximise aerodynamic performance - an approach he has brought with him to Silverstone.

He is currently spearheading development of Aston Martin’s Honda-powered 2026 car, the first to be built under F1's new chassis and power unit regulations.

“The new facilities just help us have everything at our fingertips,” Cowell explained.

“Having the aerodynamicists a short stroll away from the model build area and the wind tunnel section just helps speed everything up.

“Having Adrian join us since March, firing up the drawing board, and the machine that is required downstream of that, has just added some extra impetus to what we're doing for '26.

“At the start of this week, we had both Fernando [Alonso] and Lance [Stroll] in the wind tunnel section with the model and Adrian. Adrian was talking about the features on the model.

“Adrian, as I'm sure Christian [Horner] remembers, he pushes the boundaries. He packages ten things into the space where only one would normally fit, and all the engineers see that as a challenge. It's not just the engineers. It's the whole group of people within the aerodynamics development area.

“The pace with which we're creating changes on the '26 wind tunnel model is quicker than we've ever done before. It really is very impressive. It is like watching 100 people all run 100 metres sub-ten seconds, with perfect baton passes.

“It's very exciting to see and all of that is enabled by having the facilities, and the people and the methods. So yeah, it's an exciting journey into '26.”

Hiring Newey is widely seen as the final piece for Aston Martin’s long-term vision, which has invested significant resources in building a new factory at its Silverstone campus.

The team is also prioritising continuity, with both Alonso and Stroll already contracted through 2026.

This is allowing the team, particularly Newey, to focus on defining the overall concept of the car for F1’s new era.

“We're super fortunate. We've got this exciting run into '26," Cowell said. "Changing the power unit – we're working with Honda on that – changing the aerodynamics, we've got Adrian working on that, we've got new facilities.

“But the stability that we've got in having Lance and Fernando signed up for next year means that they're not only helping us now develop the tools that we're using for '26, '27 and beyond, but they're working directly on the concept of the car.

“The discussions in the wind tunnel are about the aerodynamic shape, but they're also about driver environment. How much space is there in the cockpit?

“Adrian tends not to leave much space in the cockpit. Everything's exceptionally tight. But that stability of having two drivers signed up through into '26 is really helping us.”

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
Jenson Button thinks Mercedes should drop Kimi Antonelli to make way for Max Verstappen
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
23m ago
McLaren explain issue behind Oscar Piastri not running new suspension upgrade
Oscar Piastri
WSBK News
41m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Ducati to Kawasaki switch “difficult” for Axel Bassani, Bimota “helped me”
Axel Bassani, 2025 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
1h ago
Jules Bianchi’s lasting impact in F1, 10 years on
Jules Bianchi
WSBK Feature
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Laverty reveals “strange” aspect of post-racing transition
Eugene Laverty, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
More history beckons for Marc Marquez as MotoGP returns to Czechia
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Pierre Gasly brushes off Valtteri Bottas-Alpine rumours: “It’s a lot of noise”
Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas
WSBK News
2h ago
“Pride” for Danilo Petrucci in battling Alvaro Bautista for 2025 WorldSBK bronze medal
Danilo Petrucci, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari pinpoint key Charles Leclerc F1 strength that’s also one of his biggest “faults”
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia says Ducati CEO “on my side” amid 2025 MotoGP struggles
Claudio Domenical, Ducati CEO, German MotoGP 2025