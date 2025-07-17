Fernando Alonso jokes he can help Max Verstappen with Mercedes F1 switch talks

Fernando Alonso quipped that he could be a consultant to Max Verstappen amid speculation surrounding the Dutchman’s possible move to Mercedes.

Verstappen’s F1 future has continued to be a hot topic in F1 2025.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes.

While Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, his current deal reportedly includes an exit clause.

Red Bull isn’t in title contention this year, and off-track, the team is in turmoil following Christian Horner’s shock departure.

Alonso, who’s made several high-profile team switches over the years, said he had “no advice” for Verstappen but delivered a tongue-in-cheek reply.

“No advice,” Alonso told media at Silverstone for the British GP, where Crash.net were present.

“Well, I can be a consultant. But they need to pay a huge amount of money at the moment of advice.”

What will Verstappen do?

With Max Verstappen widely regarded as the best driver on the 2025 F1 grid, he should be in no rush to decide.

2026 will introduce entirely new technical regulations, with significant changes to the engine and chassis rules.

As a result, the competitive order will likely be flipped on its head.

Verstappen might stick with Red Bull in 2026 before weighing up his options.

It would allow him to see whether Mercedes are the team to beat, with all rumours suggesting they will start 2026 with the best power unit.

Red Bull are building their own engine for the first time next year in collaboration with Ford.

Aston Martin will have a car designed by Adrian Newey, alongside a works deal with Honda.

Another option for Verstappen could be Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton isn’t getting any younger, and another tough year next year could lead to a potential vacancy at the Scuderia.