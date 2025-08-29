Valtteri Bottas delivers “that is true” response to talks with F1 team he snubbed

Valtteri Bottas has confirmed that he did hold talks with Alpine over a possible race drive before deciding on Cadillac for 2026.

Bottas’ return to F1 was confirmed on Tuesday as Cadillac announced their driver line-up.

The Finn will team up with fellow veteran Sergio Perez, spearheading Cadillac’s first season in F1.

Bottas lost his Sauber drive at the end of 2024, as they opted for F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto.

The 36-year-old has remained active in the F1 paddock, rejoining Mercedes in a test and reserve driver role.

Bottas was rumoured to be in talks over a sensational mid-season return with Alpine amid Franco Colapinto’s poor form.

In an interview with F1 TV on Thursday at Zandvoort, Bottas explained why he snubbed Alpine for Cadillac.

“That is true. There were some talks [with Alpine],” he said.

“Like I said, earlier this year for me was why it became so clear is just the whole project. When I heard more about the plans, how they’ve been investing and the people they are getting, it’s just at this stage of my career, having something fixed for a certain amount of years to get involved, to get my hands dirty.

“Starting something from zero really doesn’t happen every day so to be part of that is going to be interesting.”

Cadillac talks were “seamless”

Valtteri Bottas also revealed that he first spoke to Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon two years ago while still at Sauber.

He was pleased that the final contract negotiations were “pretty straightforward”.

“So the first talks I had with Graeme about this project was about two years ago,” Bottas explained.

“So quite a while. Then step by step he kept me in the loop with what’s happening, what’s the plan and what’s the progress. In my mind earlier this year it became clear that’s what I wanted to do. That’s why I want to get involved in this project.

“Actually, in the end, things went pretty straightforward when we were talking more seriously. It seemed like they wanted me and I wanted to be there so pretty seamless.”

Bottas had been in F1 since 2013 up until the end of 2024.

He conceded that it’s a “relief” that his future is now sorted.

“It’s a good feeling when you know when everything is sorted,” he added.

“There’s a clear plan. I have a job. It’s a good feeling and a relief in a way. It almost feels as good as doing my first F1 contract [with Williams]. It’s like I am a racing driver again. That’s really cool.”

