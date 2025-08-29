Max Verstappen causes confusion with “very unusual” Turn 1 off at F1 Dutch GP

Max Verstappen had a rare off-track moment at the end of first F1 practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, beaching his Red Bull car at Turn 1.

The incident took place after the chequered flag, just after Verstappen had completed his usual post-session practice start.

On the approach to Turn 1, Verstappen had locked up and gone straight on into the gravel trap.

Verstappen’s car was beached as a result and he was forced to get out of his car.

Verstappen reported over team radio: “I am stuck”.

His race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, replied: “You can turn off.”

It was a session littered with errors up and down the grid.

Lewis Hamilton lost control of his Ferrari at Turn 2 and somehow keeped it out of the barriers.

The two Mercedes drivers also had off-track excursions.

Kimi Antonelli beached his Mercedes after locking up, causing the only red flag of the session.

Giving his opinion on Verstappen’s rare mistake, Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok said: “That is very unusual, on the in-lap at Turn 1.

“I think he has done a practice start, then gone off.

“He has gone to Turn 1 and done a George Russell - locked up and gone straight on - as far as I can tell. That was after he stopped, did a practice start, then launched to Turn 1.

“Maybe cold brakes, cooler tyres where he has been sitting on the grid. That’s something that he, and everyone, will log in their brains.”

“Uncharacteristic error” from Verstappen

The mistake is inconsequential for Max Verstappen and Red Bull, given it took place after the session.

Verstappen has won the last three races at Zandvoort, stretching back to 2021.

After getting out of his Red Bull F1 car, Verstappen was seen digging gravel away from the rear wheel of his car.

“You are also practising where you need to brake for Turn 1,” Chandhok added.

“It’s a very uncharacteristic error from Verstappen. He doesn’t want them to damage the floor when they are picking the car up.”

Former W Series driver Naomi Schiff theorised it was down to tyre temperatures.

“Very uncharacteristic,” Schiff explained. “With the banking there, you sometimes feel that you can brake later than you can.

“I think it is tyre temperature related, we don’t know exactly what the problem was.”

Jacques Villeneuve added: “He got caught out. They push hard. He doesn’t have a winning car like he used to, so sometimes he over-drives it.

“Also on the setup, they try things which don’t always work.”

