Christian Horner to Alpine? Flavio Briatore delivers brutally honest judgement

Flavio Briatore has moved to downplay speculation linking former Red Bull boss Christian Horner with a move to join Alpine.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes squad last month but rumours continue to link him with a return to the paddock amid claims he could be interested in purchasing a share in Alpine.

The Briton is good friends with de facto Alpine boss Briatore but the Italian businessman insisted Horner is not currently part of the Enstone-based outfit’s plans.

“I don’t consider in this moment anything,” Briatore said at the Dutch Grand Prix, where Crash.net are on the ground.

"Christian is not in Formula 1 at this moment anymore. I hope he comes back soon. But for the moment, he’s not in the picture of Alpine.”

There have also been suggestions that Horner could join forces with former F1 supremo Bernice Ecclestone to buy a share in Alpine.

Such a move would be welcomed by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who feels F1 needs more great personalities.

“Well that would be an exciting story I guess, and would create a lot of buzz around Formula 1,” Wolff said of the speculation. “I think we need that.

“Formula 1 has always been about the best racing with exciting drivers and great personalities. I feel that when you look back at the grand era of F1 team principals and owners around Frank Williams and Ron Dennis, Flavio, [Luca di] Montezemelo and a few others - maybe we need to work on that.

“If there was such an exciting project with these three working together, all of the mafia reunited, we would give good content I guess.”

Steve Nielsen to start work at Alpine

Alpine have already signed Steve Nielsen who is set to start work in his new role as managing director on Monday 1 September.

Briatore confirmed Nielsen’s first appearance in Alpine colours will come at next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

“I know Steve a long time, he was with me for at Renault,” Briatore said.

“We need somebody like Steve. We need a team manager. We need somebody who knows the system, who knows the people and somebody coordinating the team from A to Z, it's not only job.

“I expect Steve to be in charge from A to Z, this is what the managing director is doing. I’m happy to have Steve next week. I believe the first day is Monday and the first race with Steve is in Monza.”

