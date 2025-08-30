​​Helmut Marko suspects Adrian Newey factor in Aston Martin’s sudden F1 progress

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko suspects Aston Martin’s sudden resurgence is down to Adrian Newey.

Aston Martin have upped their game in recent rounds.

Fernando Alonso finished fifth at the Hungarian Grand Prix, having been in the fight for a shock pole.

Aston Martin appeared to be the second-fastest team on Friday at Zandvoort.

Alonso was just over a tenth off Lando Norris’ top time.

Aston Martin’s pace caught the attention of Marko, who suggested that their improved form “points to someone there having some influence”.

“I don’t know, but Newey is always an advantage,” Marko told Sky Germany.

“The jump is really huge. At Spa, they were still last or penultimate [Alonso was 17th of 20], and now they are regularly driving in the points. Surely that points to someone there having some influence.”

Aston Martin were less competitive in final practice ahead of qualifying.

Lance Stroll was the lead Aston Martin, eighth-fastest overall.

While the two McLarens were in a league of their own, Stroll was just a few tenths off Mercedes’ George Russell in third.

Red Bull “better than in Hungary”

Red Bull endured their worst weekend of the year last time out at the Hungaroring.

Verstappen finished ninth, over 70 seconds behind race winner Norris.

Assessing Red Bull’s chances, Marko said: “Let’s put it this way, better than in Hungary.

“But that was not so difficult, and we have not yet fully found the right balance. The harder the rubber, the easier it is for us. We also saw that in the long run.

“Aston Martin is surprisingly strong, and Mercedes is more or less on par. Ferrari seems to have some more problems.

“It might be a battle between Aston Martin, Mercedes and us.”