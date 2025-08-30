2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris quickest
Full results from final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris set searing pace to top final practice at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m08.972s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.214s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m09.858s
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m09.913s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m09.925s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m09.938s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m10.099s
|8
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.103s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.166s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.232s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.300s
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.349s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.361s
|14
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.373s
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.595s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.599s
|17
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.697s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.801s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m10.963s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.054s
Norris continued where he left off on Friday to dominate FP3 at Zandvoort as he made it a practice clean sweep.
The Briton produced a lap which smashed last year's pole position time and edged out McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by 0.242 seconds.
Having topped all three practice sessions, Norris goes into qualifying as the favourite for pole, with McLaren enjoying a dominant advantage over the rest of the field.
George Russell was third-quickest for Mercedes but was a massive eight-tenths down on Norris.
Carlos Sainz finished fourth in his Williams, with home hero Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.
Alex Albon ensured both Williams featured inside the top 10 which was completed by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso.
Lewis Hamilton was only 14th-fastest but aborted his only flying lap on soft tyres after encountering traffic, leaving the seven-time world champion without a representative time.
Max Verstappen's home dominance
Verstappen is the most successful driver at the Dutch Grand Prix of the current crop, with three wins on home soil. Only Jim Clark has more (four, all from the 1960s).
A year ago, McLaren’s Norris claimed pole to end Verstappen’s streak of three-in-a-row.
Zandvoort returned as a revamped circuit in 2021 after years away from Formula 1.
It will remain until next year but, in 2027, it will disappear from the F1 calendar after promoters opted against remaining.
“I was talking to the drivers and asking them about this track,” Sky Sports’ Rachel Brookes said. “Their eyes lit up because of the fast-flowing nature of it, the corners, the challenge.”
Jacques Villeneuve replied: “It seems fun to drive. I wish I was driving it.
“It is a rollercoaster. The first half is ‘the old track’, then you get to ‘the new track’.
“For a modern track, it is fun, fast, flowing.
“For drivers willing to go for it, to take a risk, it can make the difference.”
Villeneuve said about Norris and Piastri’s F1 title battle on Friday: “They both seem to prefer to be the hunter.
“Lando has been much stronger lately, Oscar had a spell, they keep rebalancing each other. That is what’s fun.
“We don’t know who will arrive to the last race in front of the other, who will be the hunter and who will be the prey.”