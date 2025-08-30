2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris quickest

Full results from final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris set searing pace to top final practice at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m08.972s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m09.214s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m09.858s
4Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m09.913s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m09.925s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m09.938s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m10.099s
8Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.103s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.166s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.232s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.300s
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.349s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.361s
14Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.373s
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.595s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.599s
17Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.697s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.801s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m10.963s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.054s

Norris continued where he left off on Friday to dominate FP3 at Zandvoort as he made it a practice clean sweep.

The Briton produced a lap which smashed last year's pole position time and edged out McLaren teammate and championship leader Oscar Piastri by 0.242 seconds. 

Having topped all three practice sessions, Norris goes into qualifying as the favourite for pole, with McLaren enjoying a dominant advantage over the rest of the field. 

George Russell was third-quickest for Mercedes but was a massive eight-tenths down on Norris. 

Carlos Sainz finished fourth in his Williams, with home hero Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull ahead of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. 

Alex Albon ensured both Williams featured inside the top 10 which was completed by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Fernando Alonso. 

Lewis Hamilton was only 14th-fastest but aborted his only flying lap on soft tyres after encountering traffic, leaving the seven-time world champion without a representative time.

Max Verstappen's home dominance 

Verstappen is the most successful driver at the Dutch Grand Prix of the current crop, with three wins on home soil. Only Jim Clark has more (four, all from the 1960s).

A year ago, McLaren’s Norris claimed pole to end Verstappen’s streak of three-in-a-row.

Zandvoort returned as a revamped circuit in 2021 after years away from Formula 1.

It will remain until next year but, in 2027, it will disappear from the F1 calendar after promoters opted against remaining.

“I was talking to the drivers and asking them about this track,” Sky Sports’ Rachel Brookes said. “Their eyes lit up because of the fast-flowing nature of it, the corners, the challenge.”

Jacques Villeneuve replied: “It seems fun to drive. I wish I was driving it.

“It is a rollercoaster. The first half is ‘the old track’, then you get to ‘the new track’.

“For a modern track, it is fun, fast, flowing.

“For drivers willing to go for it, to take a risk, it can make the difference.”

Villeneuve said about Norris and Piastri’s F1 title battle on Friday: “They both seem to prefer to be the hunter.

“Lando has been much stronger lately, Oscar had a spell, they keep rebalancing each other. That is what’s fun.

“We don’t know who will arrive to the last race in front of the other, who will be the hunter and who will be the prey.”

