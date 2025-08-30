Toto Wolff reveals how likely Max Verstappen is to join Mercedes in future

Max Verstappen is staying at Red Bull next year, but Toto Wolff believes there might still be a future for him at Mercedes.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Toto Wolff believes there is still a 50 percent chance that Max Verstappen could drive for Mercedes in the coming years in Formula 1, after talks over a 2026 seat failed to come to fruition.

The Mercedes team principal showed renewed interest in poaching four-time world champion Verstappen in the last few months, as Red Bull’s dip in performance sparked questions about his future.

The Dutchman eventually committed to staying at Red Bull for another season at the end of last month, with Wolff also confirming plans to retain both George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for 2026.

However, speaking on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Austrian left the door open for Verstappen to join Mercedes in the future, provided the timing is right for both sides.

“We get on personally so well," Wolff was quoted by Motorsport.com. "When you're on the same wavelength, it just feels easy and that's what I see in the relationship.

“His views on racing or on other things in our lives are very aligned. Could that mean our paths will never cross because the timings are wrong? Well, that can happen, yeah. But that could be a 50 percent [chance].

“The other 50 percent is that we are racing together at a certain stage in our careers, if it is right for both sides."

Toto Wolff hopes Mercedes' pace in 2026 can attract Max Verstappen

F1 is set for a massive shake-up in 2026, with both the chassis and engine regulations being overhauled at the same time.

Historically, the manufacturer that starts a new era on the front foot enjoys a lasting advantage - as Mercedes did with the introduction of hybrid power units in 2014.

Staying at Red Bull next year allows Verstappen to understand the new competitive landscape in 2026 before making any plans for his long-term future in F1.

When it was suggested to Wolff that whichever team is strongest next year will be able to attract the best driving talent, he replied: "Hopefully us. And then I only need to pay 10 percent!.

"And that's exactly what I said to Raymond [Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager].

"I think that for all of the best drivers money is not the essential objective. The essential objective is to have a car and a team that can make you win world championships. And then comes the debate about money. 

“I've always been of the opinion that you need to pay a driver fairly, whatever that means, whoever the benchmark is. So, we're always going to find a solution if the stars are aligned. Best team, best drivers. And then you find each other."

Wolff was transparent in his dealings with both Russell and Antonelli, stating on a number of occasions that it was his duty to find the best possible drivers for Mercedes.

This approach did attract some criticism, particularly as Russell has been one of the star performers of 2025 and Antonelli being tipped as Lewis Hamilton’s successor.

Explaining his point of view, Wolff said: "That's what I said to George: It is my obligation as a team principal here to explore what a four-time world champion is going to do in the future and what his situation is.

“And any driver out there will say that Max, as it stands, is probably the best. That's not a secret. And every team needs to go for the best driver. Sometimes you can't have the best at the moment, sometimes you need to wait for the time, and sometimes you need to develop the best. And for me today, what we have is a very good combination, and let's see what it is in two or three years. It may be different.

"It never came to the situation where it was like: 'Okay, we are going to do this'. Neither on Max's side, nor on my side. It was never that one dimension of 'have we got a shot'? It was more: 'Does that make sense from the Mercedes perspective? And does that make sense from the Verstappen perspective?'
 
"Could that mean our paths will never cross because the timings are wrong? Well, that can happen, yeah"

In this article

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

